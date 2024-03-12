X

PPA revisits plan to relocate headquarters to Rahumäe street

The current PPA headquarters in Pärmu mnt in Tallinn.
The current PPA headquarters in Pärmu mnt in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
A long-term plan by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) to build a new headquarters in Tallinn has been revived.

State real estate agency the RKAS has announced competitive process to award the tender for planning solution of a property located along Rahumäe 6 in the capital, already operated by the PPA, to replace the current headquarters on Pärnu mnt, housed in a former candy factory.

The PPA rents out this facility (pictured), as both its headquarters and those of its northern prefecture, from Colonna Varahaldus OÜ – in 2021 a sum of €3.6 million was paid to that end.

Location of Rahumäe 6 (red pin) in Tallinn. Source: Google Maps.

The RKAS submitted a request to initiate the detailed planning of Rahumäe tee 6 to Tallinn city authorities in March 2021 , but the detailed planning process has not yet been undergone, due to the city government's desire to establish a vision of what the area could look like before going ahead with it.

RKAS director of real estate development Tarmo Mändmets told ERR that "The Tallinn Strategy Center (Tallinna strateegiakeskus) considered it necessary to prepare an urban planning spatial vision for the area in question, in order to find the best solution for the placement of building volumes on the property and the solution for traffic, parking and recreation areas,."

The RKAS together with the city planning agency (Linnaplaneerimise amet) has now announced a design competitive to find a solution for the building and outdoor space of the planned new PPA complex.

Participants are tasked with producing a complete idea for landscaping, location of buildings and movement between those buildings.

Mändmets said that the city government is expected to make a decision on the initiation of detailed planning this coming fall. The preparation of the plan itself will take about three years.

Construction will be divided into phases. In the first phase, among other things, a new main PPA building is to be constructed.

Since construction will start around 18 months after the detailed plan is completed and the construction projects relating the buildings have also been completed, construction itself will not begin until 2029, Mändmets added.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming.

