ETV airs British TV drama 'Litvinenko'

A four-part British miniseries "Litvinenko" is airing on Estonia's premier TV channel, ETV. The series dramatizes the 2006 fatal poisoning in London of Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko.

Made by Tiger Aspect and originally carried by ITVX, part one has already aired and is available here.

The episode sees the Met, the Greater London police force, taking on an unusual case, after a man referring to himself as a former Russian intelligence agent ends up in hospital and calling for an investigation into a murder – his own.

That man is of course Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko, played by Scottish Actor David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens). The mini-series follows both Litvinenko's demise and the subsequent years-long struggle by his widow, Marina (played by Russian-American actor Margarita Levieva), to bring her husband's killers to justice.

The three remaining installments will be first broadcast in Estonia on consecutive Sundays, from March 17, at 10 p.m., and will be available for rewatch on the ETV and also Jupiter, ERR's live-streaming channel, here.

The drama is in English, with Estonian subtitles and, in the case of Russian-language dialogue, with English subtitles too.

A former FSB operative, Litvinenko was granted asylum in the UK in 2001 and resided in London.

He died in December 2006, a little over a month after falling ill and being admitted to intensive care at University College Hospital.

Litivinenko had met with two former Russian agents earlier on the day he first fell ill, soon after a meeting with an Italian acquaintance at a sushi restaurant in central London.

That acquaintance claimed to have information on the assassination of Anna Politkovskaya, a journalist who had been shot dead in her Moscow apartment building just three weeks before.

Significant amounts of the rare and highly toxic, radionuclide polonium-210 were found in Litvinenko's body; prior to dying, he directly named Vladimir Putin as the origin of the order to assassinate him.