X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

ETV airs British TV drama 'Litvinenko'

News
Still from 'Litvinenko' episode one, with David Tennant in the titular role.
Still from 'Litvinenko' episode one, with David Tennant in the titular role. Source: Press materials.
News

A four-part British miniseries "Litvinenko" is airing on Estonia's premier TV channel, ETV. The series dramatizes the 2006 fatal poisoning in London of Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko.

Made by Tiger Aspect and originally carried by ITVX, part one has already aired and is available here.

The episode sees the Met, the Greater London police force, taking on an unusual case, after a man referring to himself as a former Russian intelligence agent ends up in hospital and calling for an investigation into a murder – his own.

That man is of course Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko, played by Scottish Actor David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens). The mini-series follows both Litvinenko's demise and the subsequent years-long struggle by his widow, Marina (played by Russian-American actor Margarita Levieva), to bring her husband's killers to justice.

The three remaining installments will be first broadcast in Estonia on consecutive Sundays, from March 17, at 10 p.m., and will be available for rewatch on the ETV and also Jupiter, ERR's live-streaming channel, here.

The drama is in English, with Estonian subtitles and, in the case of Russian-language dialogue, with English subtitles too.

A former FSB operative, Litvinenko was granted asylum in the UK in 2001 and resided in London.

He died in December 2006, a little over a month after falling ill and being admitted to intensive care at  University College Hospital.

Litivinenko had met with two former Russian agents earlier on the day he first fell ill, soon after a meeting with an Italian acquaintance at a sushi restaurant in central London.

That acquaintance claimed to have information on the assassination of Anna Politkovskaya, a journalist who had been shot dead in her Moscow apartment building just three weeks before.

Significant amounts of the rare and highly toxic, radionuclide polonium-210  were found in Litvinenko's body; prior to dying, he directly named Vladimir Putin as the origin of the order to assassinate him.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Annika Remmel

Source: ERR Menu

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

vikerraadio e-dictation

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:15

Tartu aiming to start reconstruction of Sõpruse Bridge and surroundings

21:02

Karis invites new Finnish president on state visit to Estonia in May

20:53

Center Party looking to put together strong list for European elections

20:19

Edward Lucas on Germany as 'weakest link' in current security situation

19:44

Minister: Estonia and Japan forge greater relations, support for Ukraine

19:11

Estonia's Kusti Salm, Gen. Martin Herem bestowed Ukraine's Order for Merits

19:05

ETV airs British TV drama 'Litvinenko'

18:28

January budget revenue exceeds expectations

17:55

Entrepreneurs approve of Swedish energy link idea but wouldn't pay for it

17:16

PPA revisits plan to relocate headquarters to Rahumäe street

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.03

Finnair and Finnish police refrain from providing details on Rõivas incident

08:55

RIA: Estonia's state institutions hit by largest cyberattack to date

16:28

Estonia suddenly changes mind on EU directive impacting food couriers

08:26

PPA: Mother in Suure-Lähtru baby case found in Morocco

08:18

Anti-Ukrainian slurs, physical violence mar youth ice hockey game in Kohtla-Järve

09:33

Many smoke-flavored products may disappear in wake of new EU food safety rules

11.03

EU platform directive finally passes after Estonia and Greece vote in favor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: