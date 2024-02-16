FM: If reports are true, Navalny's death shows Putin's 'destructive power'

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Friday, if reports about the death of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny are correct, this shows the "heartless, aggressive and destructive power" of President Vladimir Putin.

"Today, we received extremely regrettable media reports about the death of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny. If this information is correct, it clearly demonstrates the heartless, aggressive and destructive power of Putin," he said in a statement.

"Navalny died in prison, where he was sent wrongfully and unfairly by Russian authorities. Away from his loved ones, wife and children.

"We have lost a man, whose life work was to fight the murderous rule of Putin – courageously and loudly. Thanks to him, the world learnt what was really happening in Russia. The very same work and struggle turned out to be fatal for him."

The minister sent condolences to Navalny's family, loved ones, and fellow activists.

Navalny, 47, one of Putin's most visible and persistent critics, was being held in a jail in the Arctic Circle where he had been sentenced to 19 years under a "special regime", The Guardian wrote.

On Friday morning, the Yamalo-Nenets region prison service, where he had been serving his sentence, said he had died. The statement said he "felt unwell after a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness". But media reports showed Navalny looked healthy when he appeared by video for a courtroom appeal on Thursday.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokesperson, said his team had yet to receive confirmation of the death but his lawyer was now traveling to Siberia.

President: Kremlin has silenced opponents for decades

President Alar Karis said Navalny was the latest victim of the Russian regime.

He also highlighted the deaths of journalist Anna Politkovskaya, FSB defector Alexander Litvinenko, and politician Boris Nemtsov who all publically opposed Putin's regime.

"The sad truth is that the Kremlin has silenced opponents of the regime for decades. #Politkovskaya, #Litvinenko, #Nemtsov and the list goes on, now #Navalny," he wrote on on social media.

"Heartfelt condolences to Alexey Navalny's family & to all who stand for freedom."

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said this is "another dark reminder" of what the regime is capable of.

Alexei Navalny's death is yet another dark reminder of the rogue regime we're dealing with – and why Russia and all those responsible must be held accountable for each of their crimes. My condolences. Thinking of all those who still sit behind bars for their political views," she wrote.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said Navalny will be remembered as a "martyr".

"Navalny will go into the history books as the victim of the Kremlin authoritarian regime, which does not tolerate any alternative opinions. He chose to return to Russia, knowing that his own life will be in danger. He will be remembered as a martyr," he wrote on social media.

MEP Riho Terras, a former head of the Estonian Defense Forces, called Navalny's death is "judicial murder".

"No matter his political positions, it took immense courage to return to Russia. Putin jails, silences and murders political opponents. This was a clear example. There is no democracy in Russia and no reason to recognize the election results," he wrote.

This article was updated to add comments from President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, MEP Riho Terras, and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur.

