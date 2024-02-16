Gallery: Demonstrators gather outside Russian Embassy in Tallinn on Friday

A group of demonstrators gathered in front of the Russian Embassy on Tallinn's Pikk tänav on Friday afternoon in protest against the Putin regime and to commemorate Alexei Navalny, whose death was announced by the Russian prison service on Friday.

The protests were led by anti-war organization Reforum Space Tallinn.

Those gathered carried placards declaring, among other things, that Putin is Navalny's killer. They also lit candles in memory of the Russian opposition leader.

Navalny, 47, one of Putin's most visible and persistent critics, was being held in a jail in the Arctic Circle where he had been sentenced to 19 years under a "special regime", The Guardian wrote.

On Friday morning, the Yamalo-Nenets region prison service, where he had been serving his sentence, said he had died. The statement said he "felt unwell after a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness". But media reports showed Navalny looked healthy when he appeared by video for a courtroom appeal on Thursday.

