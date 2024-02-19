Alexei Navalny commemorated at small gathering in Tartu

Around a dozen people gathered in Tartu to commemorate Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian prison camp on Friday.

The gathering took place spontaneously, with wreaths and candles laid at the Cornflower Monument to the Victims of Stalinism.

"Everyone came spontaneously. Friends asked where we could meet and we just decided to gather together here today, at this memorial. I think this is the most appropriate place in Tartu because it is a memorial to the victims of communism," said organizer Polina Oskolskaya.

One of the best known figures of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, died on Friday in an Arctic penal colony.

