X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Alexei Navalny commemorated at small gathering in Tartu

News
Around a dozen people gathered to commemorate Alexei Navalny in Tartu.
Around a dozen people gathered to commemorate Alexei Navalny in Tartu. Source: ERR
News

Around a dozen people gathered in Tartu to commemorate Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian prison camp on Friday.

The gathering took place spontaneously, with wreaths and candles laid at the Cornflower Monument to the Victims of Stalinism.

"Everyone came spontaneously. Friends asked where we could meet and we just decided to gather together here today, at this memorial. I think this is the most appropriate place in Tartu because it is a memorial to the victims of communism," said organizer Polina Oskolskaya.

One of the best known figures of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, died on Friday in an Arctic penal colony.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:57

Kallas: We can use not only profits but frozen assets entirely

15:48

Estonian president supports proposed new EU defense commissioner role

15:26

Kadri Liik: We likely will never know the exact cause of Alexei Navalny's death

14:57

E-residents contributed €67.4 million to Estonian state budget in 2023

14:20

Hussar in Germany to discuss closer cooperation and open honorary consulate

13:52

Gallery: National minorities congratulate Estonia ahead of Independence Day

12:58

New 16-story building set for central Tallinn

12:23

EDF officer: Ammo shortage main factor in Ukrainian forces' Avdiivka withdrawal

11:45

Expert: No opposition leader of Navalny's stature emerging in Russia

10:58

Police trying to get match on DNA obtained in Suure-Lähtru baby case

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.02

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

17.02

Gallery & Video | 5miinust & Puuluup wins Eesti Laul and goes to Eurovision

18.02

Estonia no longer has juvenile prisoners

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.02

Saska: Russia's sunken Caesar Kunikov was an important part of logistics chain

17.02

Estonia to get $500,000 in criminal proceeds from US for Ukraine reconstruction

18.02

Baltic Sea's oldest lighthouse gets an air surveillance radar

18.02

Vehicles crossing border X-rayed by Chinese state-owned company devices

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: