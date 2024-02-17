X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Kallas in Munich: If US isolates itself, it will eventually cost more

News
The Future of Ukraine and Transatlantic Security debate at the Munich Security Conference, 2023.
Open gallery
8 photos
News

On Saturday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas participated in a keynote debate with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Republican Senator Pete Ricketts on the future of Ukraine and transatlantic security.

Kallas said that Navalny's death shows that Putin's playbook hasn't changed. "This is the way he operates. This is the dictator's playbook in real life, so we should be aware of this."

But let's also learn from history, she said. "We saw it in the 1930s. The same thing. I mean, not stopping the aggressor when we had a chance to stop him, and then seeing aggression spread all over the world."

"We have already learned from the 30s and the World War II that everything spreads very fast in Europe, and also, if America isolates itself, it eventually is going to cost you more," she told Ricketts, a member of the U.S. senate foreign relations committee.

Responding to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's discussion of the likelihood of a real threat to NATO allies, she reiterated that Ukraine's victory is the key to peace in the region. "Our focus should not drift away from helping Ukraine militarily. We don't need to talk about NATO countries if we stop Putin in Ukraine," she said.

CNN's Christiane Amanpour, who moderated the debate, asked Kallas if she fears that the U.S. might change course after the presidential election.

"I want to correct one thing," Kallas said, "I often hear the Baltics and Poland being mentioned separately, as if we are second-class NATO members. We are all equal members."

"When Russia's going to attack NATO, it is going to attack all of us. Not Poland, not the Baltic. So let's not make that mistake."

"Also, of course, we are all democracies, and we don't get to choose the leaders for our allies, and we have to work with all the allies. But we have to learn from the mistakes of history," she said.

"I was just in the Central European countries, and they had the attitude 'the war is far from us,' and I took the map and counted kilometers, the distances; they are much closer to the war than we are, so we should all be worried," she said.

"We have to ramp up our defense spending and do it not only in terms of political pledges but in actual life. In Estonia, we are investing over 3 percent of our GDP in defense, and we encourage everybody to do so," Kallas said.

"When I came up with the artillery initiative for Ukraine, it turned out that our [collective] defense industry is not that capable, we don't have enough," she said.

"In Estonia, for example, we have vibrant tech sectors, so why don't we put those sectors and the defense industry together to make a leap forward, to produce not what was there in the 20th century, but what should be there in the 21st century?

"There is so much we can do together, and together with the big allies and the smaller ones, every one brings something to the table; that is what the alliance is all about."

At the end of the debate, Kallas poked the U.S. senator about his migration concerns. "Just for comparison," she said, "we now have 6 percent of our population consisting of Ukrainian refugees; that would be 20 million people in the U.S.; we survive, and you will."

"The majority of the investments in the U.S. come from Europe, with 45 out of 50 states depending on Europe for job creation and export-import relations, while American companies benefit 2.7 more from Europe than from Asia."

"So if you think in terms of 'what's in it for us,' then Europe is definitely, you know, profitable for you, and that's why we should also see how it is going to affect the U.S. when there is a war in Europe," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:39

Kallas: Ukraine only wants military aid and it has not asked for much

18:37

Estonia no longer has juvenile prisoners

17:40

Henri Roos wins Tartu 63-kilometer marathon again

17:28

Estonia's farmers demand quick policy changes and state support measures

15:51

Kadi Polli: It was a very good year for Kumu

14:47

Video | 5miinust & Puuluup's winning act in sign language

13:26

EU digital ID and mRiik app integration still unclear, both built in Estonia

12:12

Vehicles crossing border X-rayed by Chinese state-owned company devices

10:59

Baltic Sea's oldest lighthouse gets an air surveillance radar

10:20

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.02

Galley & Video | 5miinust & Puuluup wins Eesti Laul and goes to Eurovision Updated

10:20

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

15.02

Saska: Russia's sunken Caesar Kunikov was an important part of logistics chain

17.02

Estonia to get $500,000 in criminal proceeds from US for Ukraine reconstruction Updated

16.02

Daily: Kaja Kallas faces dilemma ahead of European Parliament election

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.02

Kallas in Munich: If US isolates itself, it will eventually cost more

16.02

Government plans to tighten rules on OÜ private limited companies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: