Kallas in Paris: We must act now to help Ukraine

News
Kaja Kallas and Emmanuel Macron in Paris, February 2024.
Open gallery
5 photos
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) attended a meeting of heads of state and government in Paris yesterday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss continued support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, said that we must act now to help Ukraine. "We have no time to waste because Ukraine needs urgent arms aid first and foremost. I hope that Denmark's recent decision to send all its ammunition to Ukraine will inspire others. We also need to look at what help is available on the world market, as the Czechs have already done," Kallas said. 

Kallas stressed that unity is our strongest currency. "Together we can help Ukraine win this war. We have the resources, the economic power and the knowledge. Our strength is stronger than Russia's and we should not be afraid of our own strength."

Kallas also highlighted that the long-term support of the free world to Ukraine must continue. "Estonia's long-term military aid to Ukraine will amount to 0.25 percent of our GDP over the next four years. We invite all other countries supporting Ukraine to make a similar commitment," she added. "I am pleased that this proposal is gaining support among allies and partners," she said.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

