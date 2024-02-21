X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

FT: Kallas 'jostling' with other Eastern Flank leaders for EU top jobs

news
Kaja Kallas shares the podium with Krišjanis Karinš, at the time Latvia's prime minister and now it's foreign minister. Both have been tipped by the FT for either of two top EU roles (photo taken 2023).
Kaja Kallas shares the podium with Krišjanis Karinš, at the time Latvia's prime minister and now it's foreign minister. Both have been tipped by the FT for either of two top EU roles (photo taken 2023). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) could potentially fill either of two high-level European Union positions before the year is out, British daily The Financial Times (FT) reports.

While Estonia also needs to get a new commissioner once Kadri Simson's (Center) term ends later this year, the prime minister is likely to aim higher; in any case a top-level appointment would allow her to save face while leaving domestic office, where she has been embattled for many months now.

Two posts might be viable for her here: One, which she has been linked with in the media before, is the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy post, the EU's foreign minister in effect, currently occupied by Josep Borrell of Spain.

The other would be a new development, if it even comes to fruition – namely a defense commissioner position, suggested by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this month and in light of the current security situation.

There would also likely be up to four people from Eastern Flank nations alone pursuing the one-to-two posts.

In addition to Prime Minister Kallas, Poland's new foreign minister, Radek Sikorski, is in the hunt, The FT reports, as are Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis and Latvia's Krišjanis Karinš (both foreign ministers of their respective countries too).

All of the above conspicuously used last weekend's Munich Security Conference as a platform to boost their case for a senior EU security role, The FT says.

Kallas and Landsbergis are currently reaping the rewards of social media campaigns aimed at getting them into top Brussels security jobs, the paper says, while the Latvian-American Karinš' ambitions are an "open secret," plus Sikorski has been named in the Polish media as the country's likely next EU commissioner.

Notwithstanding her being relatively hawkish on Russia, The FT says, Kaja Kallas may well fit the bill.

At the same time, we are months away from any meaningful conversations over who might be the EU's next chief diplomat or hypothetical defense commissioner – the latter a proposed role.

Sikorski, Landsbergis and Karinš are all members of the European People's party (EPP), Ursula von der Leyen's group which, far from making them a shoo-in will likely hinder their chances, given the need for a balance across parties.

On the other hand, Kallas belongs to ALDE/Renew Europe (she also has exhibited warm relations with von der Leyen, while the latter, for what it is worth, has ancestral ties to Estonia – ed.).

Additionally, the post of dedicated defense commissioner is as things stand contingent on von der Leyen getting returned to the commission president post for a second five-year term.

Von der Leyen herself went straight to the role after being Germany's defense minister, while Kallas' name has in the recent past been linked (as has von der Leyen's) to the NATO secretary general post, but she is felt in many quarters again as too hawkish on Russia for this (as is von der Leyen).

On the other hand, the new, theoretical post is as such not seen as carrying as much prestige as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy position, perhaps as evidenced by the length of the job title and which again, Kallas has been tipped for.

The main events' timeline for the process is: In March the EU parties pick their commission president candidates, known by the German term Spitzenkandidat; June 6-9 the European Parliament elections take place; in autumn the current roster of EU leaders step down; by year-end, the new leaders should be installed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mark Gerassimenko

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:12

President Karis honors 151 state decoration recipients in Tartu

12:40

Metaprint getting new CEO, broadening output

11:54

FT: Kallas 'jostling' with other Eastern Flank leaders for EU top jobs

11:30

Gallery: Kaja Kallas meets Scholz and gives speech at Matthiae-Mahl dinner

10:41

Läänemets: Don't think that Russian hybrid ops in Estonia end with the suspects currently detained

10:01

Opposition parties in Tallinn take one more step towards power change in the capital

08:48

Ratings: Isamaa's support rises further still

08:20

Rescue Board tackles Saue warehouse blaze

07:47

Prime Minister Kallas: Are we really going to let dictators call the shots?

20.02

Trains will not hit 160km/h speed target by 2028 due to lack of funding

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.02

Gallery: Exhibition showing destroyed public space on display in Tallinn

18.02

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

19.02

Several income tax changes will be introduced next year

20.02

Salm to US defense publication: Takes Europe a year to fulfill Ukrainian artillery shells orders

20.02

Independence Day parade reroutes Tallinn traffic

20.02

Almost 3,000 more unemployed since start of year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: