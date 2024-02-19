Estonian president supports proposed new EU defense commissioner role

Estonia supports the idea of a new European Union commissioner for defense as suggested by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week, said President Alar Karis on Monday.

The position would be created if von der Leyen is reflected, she said at the weekend. It was also suggested this position should go to a candidate from Central and Eastern Europe.

Karis wrote in an opinion piece published by Politico on Monday: "I support the idea of establishing a Defense Commissioner position and revising the EU's defense strategy."

Karis' statement of support is also Estonia's official position, the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Marko Mihkelson said.

"It is completely up-to-date and very necessary for the formation of the EU's common defense policy and the revitalization of the defense industry," he told ERR.

Karis wrote that EU countries need to strengthen the union's security architecture and NATO framework. Additionally, member states need to increase their defense investments and strengthen the defense industry and armed forces.

"As the world's most powerful economic union, the EU has an enormous role to play," he wrote.

The president also backed changing the rules of the European Investment Bank, that would allow investment in the military development of the EU.

"I support an ambitious boost to the European Peace Facility, as it's the only EU-level mechanism that jointly provides military support to Ukraine and our partners," Karis added.

