Kaja Kallas to meet with Olaf Scholz in Hamburg on Tuesday

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is making an official visit to the German city of Hamburg today, Tuesday, meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and making a keynote speech as guest of honor at a formal ball.

The head of government says that relations between Estonia and Germany, key allies, are stronger than ever before.

She said: "The threat to democracy emanating from the east has boosted our cooperation within the EU, and bilaterally."

"History has taught us that aggressors need to be stopped before it is too late. Together we must provide as much support as we can to Ukraine and take things up a gear in the European defense industry," Kallas went on, via a government press release.

The prime minister will also be attending the Matthiae-Mahl high-level banquet while in Hamburg. Dating back as far as 1356, more recent years' guests of honor have included former European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, former prime minister and current UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, and former Danish prime minister Helle Thoring-Schmidt.

In 1994, Estonia's then president, Lennart Meri, also attended the prestigious Matthiae-Mahl ball.

