X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Ursula von der Leyen likely to seek second European Commission president term

News
Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen during the latter's official visit to Estonia for Independence Day last year.
Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen during the latter's official visit to Estonia for Independence Day last year. Source: Raul Mee, Raigo Pajula, Jürgen Randma
News

Most indications point towards President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen returning for a second term later this year. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has also been linked with the job, in some media reports.

Whereas von der Leyen is likely to seek nomination as the center-right European People's Party (EPP) or Spitzenkandidat, its lead candidate – von der Leyen is a German-speaker at least –for the commission president post, this may put her alongside Prime Minister Kallas, who, were she to be named a Spitzenkandidat too, would do so on behalf of the liberal-centrist Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Party (ALDE)/Renew Europe.

Neither von der Leyen nor Kallas would actually seek election to the European Parliament, which Kallas was a member of 2014-2019, however.

Von der Leyen's home party in Germany, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) is due to meet in Berlint oday, Monday, and is expected to announce her candidacy for a second, five-year term as President of the European Commission. She is seen as the favorite for the post, though the EPP still has to formalize her candidacy, which is likely to take place March 6-7 in Bucharest.

Von der Leyen did not run in the 2019 European elections either; she went straight from her previous role as Germany's defense minister, to being commission president by the end of that year.

Kallas' name has also been linked in some media reports with the post of High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy post (in effect the EU's foreign policy chief, a post currently occupied by Josep Borell).

Kallas has also been mentioned in the context of the NATO secretary general post, once Jens Stoltenberg steps down, but then again so has von der Leyen. Both women may be seen as too hawkish for the role, however; according to Bild (link in German), von der Leyen's own chancellor, Olaf Scholz, may have obstructed her progress there.

Of other leading EU figures, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, had initially agreed to run in June's European Parliament elections, but subsequently changed his mind.

The European elections take place in June, with voting on candidates for the heads of most institutions and other top roles including each member state's own commissioner, happening later on in the year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Joosep Värk, Urmet Kook

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:58

Police trying to get match on DNA obtained in Suure-Lähtru baby case

10:38

Navalny commemorated at small gathering in Tartu

10:22

Ursula von der Leyen likely to seek second European Commission president term

09:57

Elering's plans baffle Ida-Viru County gas consumers and Eesti Gaas

09:53

2-month old German shepherd 'Lux' begins crime fighting career with PPA Updated

09:26

Väike Viik fish rescue operation ultimately unsuccessful

08:53

Kaja Kallas proposes €100 million Eurobond issue to bolster defense sector

08:05

Georg Linnamäe seventh in WRC Rally Sweden

07:38

Monday in Estonia still cold, conditions to get milder as week goes on

18.02

Listed companies slated for privatization most appealing to investors

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.02

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

17.02

Gallery & Video | 5miinust & Puuluup wins Eesti Laul and goes to Eurovision

15.02

Saska: Russia's sunken Caesar Kunikov was an important part of logistics chain

18.02

Estonia no longer has juvenile prisoners

17.02

Estonia to get $500,000 in criminal proceeds from US for Ukraine reconstruction

18.02

Baltic Sea's oldest lighthouse gets an air surveillance radar

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.02

Vehicles crossing border X-rayed by Chinese state-owned company devices

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: