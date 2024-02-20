Survey: Public trust in the Estonian prime minister fell in February

Confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas fell in February according to a recent survey, while Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur was most trusted among current government ministers.

In the survey, conducted by pollsters Kantar Emor on a regular basis, respondents were given a list of politicians and asked to rate them by perceived trustworthiness.

Kantar expert Aivar Voog said: "Estonian residents' trust in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas fell, which can be attributed to her stand-off with former Prime Minister Andrus Ansip, covered in the media."

A total of 19 percent of respondents, who were Estonian citizens and residents, found Prime Minister Kaja Kallas to be trustworthy in the latest Kantar survey.

More broadly and away from the Stenbock House, the ministries and the Riigikogu, the head of state, President Alar Karis, met with a rating of 61 percent, making him the most trusted politician in Estonia.

Confidence in several ministers increased in February, the survey found, particularly Climate Minister Kristen Michal (Reform, now rating at 22 percent), Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform, rating at 35 percent, making him the most-trusted current government minister), Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE, 25 percent) and Culture Minister Heidy Purga (Reform, 23 percent), Voog noted.

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) lies in second place overall behind Pevkur, with 28 percent of support, while Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) polled at 24 percent.

Kristina Kallas' rating therefore does not seem to have been significantly damaged, and may even have been helped, by her performance during last month's teachers' strike.

Justice Minister Kalle Laanet (22 percent) and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) polled at 21 percent.

Of the remaining government ministers, Regional Affairs and Agriculture Minister Madis Kallas (SDE) picked up 15 percent of support, Minister of Social Protection (social security minister in effect) Signe Riisalo (Reform) polled at 14 percent, and Minister of Economy and IT Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) at 10 percent.

Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) polled lowest this month, at 9 percent, Kantar Emor finds.

Kantar Emor conducted the above survey during the period February 7-14, polling over 1,200 Estonian residents aged 16 and over.

