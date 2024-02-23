Turu-uuringute ratings: Center Party fell to 8 percent support in February

The Center Party's support fell to a record low of 8 percent according to a recent survey.

Isamaa remained most-supported at 24 percent of respondents to the same survey, conducted by Turu-uuringute, followed by the Reform Party at 18 percent.

Reform is in coalition at the national level together with the Social Democrats (SDE) and Eesti 200, while Center and Isamaa are in opposition, along with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

The latter party polled at 17 percent in February according to Turu-uuringute, closely followed by SDE (16 percent), figures largely unchanged on January.

The Center Party's support however has fallen from 12 percent to 8 percent over the first two months of 2024, putting it slightly ahead of Eesti 200 (7 percent).

Of parties not represented at the Riigikogu, Parempoolsed polled at 3 percent, the pro-Kremlin Koos party at 2 percent, the Estonian Greens also at 2 percent, while all other parties polled at below 1 percent among survey respondents who expressed a preference.

Additionally, 2 percent of respondents said they would pick an independent candidate on election day.

The three opposition parties polled at 49 percent, compared with 41 percent for the coalition, while non-parliamentary parties combined picked up 7 percent of support, Turu-uuringute says.

This means support for the oppsition has fallen, from 53 percent in January, largely down to the fall in support for Center.

February survey was conducted February 8-19 and polled 889 Estonian citizens of voting age, 50 percent online and 50 percent over the phone.

The next elections are to the European Parliament, on June 6 this year.

