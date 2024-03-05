X

Former Postimees editor-in-chief joins Parempoolsed

News
Marti Aavik.
Marti Aavik. Source: ERR
News

Marti Aavik, former editor-in-chief of Estonian daily Postimees, has joined the non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed.

Aavik announced he was joining Parempoolsed on social media, saying the reason for his decision was due to the party's clear worldview. He added that "the general impression is that we currently have six left-wing parties in parliament. Choosing between the grey shades of socialism will not lead to a colorful and happy future".

Aavik said that he had thought long and hard about whether to join a party and if so, why.

"There are a lot of politicians in the parties, who are deserving of respect, but looking back over the year since the last [Riigikogu] elections, the need to support clarity of vision has become increasingly apparent. Confused configurations make for confused politics, unfortunately, and you can't rely on that in all weathers."

Aavik was editor-in-chief of Postimees from June 2021 to June 2022.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

