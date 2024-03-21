Lavly Perling: Irresponsible state governance should be tolerated no more

It is unacceptable to tolerate irresponsible governance, which instead must be challenged, former prosecutor general and chair of the Parempoolsed party Lavly Perling writes.

In an Estonian context, the crisis of responsibility devastating the political landscape erodes people's trust in their country, Perling continues.

A year after the Riigikogu elections, Estonian citizens' disillusionment with politics and with politicians has reached dangerous levels of bitterness, driven by a crisis of responsibility which both coalition and opposition hand-in-hand have led the nation towards.

For over two years now, the Estonian economy has been in decline, yet no fresh ideas have emerged from state leaders to stimulate growth.

Instead of that, we have seen an increase in bureaucracy, taxes, and in state intervention. Wage growth is being driven by the public sector, yet with ministers claiming it is impossible to cut government spending.

One recent glaring example of the government's incompetence emerged last week. When two ministers introduced an economic plan – a toothless, vague document focused on the far-off future – the leading news story highlighted Estonia's loss of a €700 million investment.

The discrepancy between leaders' words and actions in this way significantly undermines people's trust in their country.

Also noteworthy is that party leaders no longer seem to condemn universally corruption if and when it surfaces.

In the cases of Tõnis Mölder, who switched from the Center Party to Isamaa, and of Kalle Laanet, the reactions from party leaders like Urmas Reinsalu and the prime minister were notably lacking in condemnation of their actions.

The parade of irresponsibility began even before the elections, when all current parliamentary parties recklessly promised the world — more funding for education, emergency services, healthcare, plus higher benefit payments.

The ongoing war in our neck of the woods, and the well-known need to increase defense spending did nothing to deter the parliamentary parties from participating in a spending "race."

The outcome is that many Estonians feel betrayed, and the country's economic outlook is, to put it mildly, not good. Ignoring the current economic situation and focusing instead on trivial EU directives, absurd regulations and climate goals, in a way that harms the competitiveness of our businesses, is extremely irresponsible.

Everyone who talks and listens to the people knows that the fear of job loss and worsening living conditions is widespread, as employers are struggling. New taxes and tax rises are taking up a larger portion of people's earnings. Ignoring these fears is also rash.

Parempoolsed has over the past two years proposed both a budgetary austerity plan and an economic growth plan. Now, the party sees it as their duty to inform both the government and the opposition that it is high time to start taking full responsibility.

The tax hikes must be canceled, while the tax burden similarly should not be increased. Instead of concocting new additions to the tax burden, the government needs to balance income and expenses by reducing bureaucracy and cutting state intervention.

A specific goal should be to reduce government spending to its 2019 level.

All unnecessary expenditures which do not directly support security or economic recovery must be completely abandoned.

The new Minister of Justice should establish a principle that no new regulation is introduced without abolishing an existing one.

Finally, it must be decisively concluded that funding permanent state expenses via borrowed money must be ended. Living beyond one's means as a country means leaving a burden for future generations. Borrowed money should only be used to enhance the country's competitivenes.

Parempoolsed was founded in 2022 and as yet is not represented at the Riigikogu, though has some representation at local government level. It is contesting the European Parliament elections with a full list of candidates.

