Ratings: Isamaa, Reform support up as SDE's falls

While support for the Reform Party and for Isamaa both rose over the past week, according to a recent survey, that for the Social Democrats (SDE) has fallen.

A total of 58.5 percent of respondents to the survey, organized by pollsters Norstat on behalf of conservative think tank the Institute of Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), pledged their support to one of the three opposition parties: Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) or the Center Party, while 37.3 percent picked one of the coalition partners, namely Reform, Eesti 200 or SDE.

By party, Isamaa remains most-supported, according to Norstat, polling as it did at 29.6 percent of respondents. EKRE and the Reform Party are virtually neck-and-nack at 18.3 percent and 18.1 percent respectively.

These "top" three are followed by SDE on 14.7 percent of support and the Center Party, which polled at 10.6 percent.

Eesti 200 polled at 4.5 percent, a significant figure given Estonia's electoral threshold – the proportion of votes required to win seats in any of the country's three types of direct election – stands at 5 percent.

Isamaa meanwhile has seen a 3.9 percentage-point rise in the past fours weeks and is enjoying its highest rating since early 2019, when Norstat started conducting its surveys in their current format.

EKRE's support did not change significantly over the past week, though Reform saw a 1.4 percentage-point rise in support over the same time-frame, Norstat says.

SDE meanwhile has seen a fall in support of the same proportion over the same period, and of 2.3 percentage points over the past fortnight, suggesting the boost given by several high-profile former Center Party members joining SDE has now dissipated.

Support for Eesti 200 has fallen by 1.6 percentage points in four weeks and is lower now than it was in November 2019.

The line graph below illustrates changes in party support levels since early 2019. (Key: Yellow = Reform, green = Center, black = EKRE, royal blue = Isamaa, red = SDE, light blue = Eesti 200, light green = Estonian Greens, orange = Parempoolsed).

The tables following that that show the four-week aggregate figures Erakondade toetusprotsent (4 Nädala koondtulemused ) and weekly figures (Iganädalased tulemused) for each party (Key: Eesti Keskerakond = Center Party; Eesti Konservatiivne Rahvaerakond = EKRE; Eesti Reformierakond = Reform; Sotisiaaldemokraatlik Erakond = SDE; Erakond Eesti Rohelised = Greens; Muu = Other parties).

The latest Norstat survey period covered January 29 to February 23, during which time just over 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed.

Norstat conducts its surveys on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four weeks.

Taking the last week alone, Isamaa polled at 29.2 percent, EKRE at 20.1 percent, Reform at 19.7 percent, SDE at 11.6 percent, Center at 10.2 percent and Eesti 200 at 5.1 percent, Norstat reports.

Norstat conducts its surveys over the phone and online and claims a margin or error in direct proportion to the size of the party by support; for instance Isamaa as the largest party by support has an associated margin of error of +/-1.66 percent compared with +/-0.75 percent in the case of Eesti 200 as the smallest (of represented parties) by support.

The next elections are to the European Parliament, on June 9.

