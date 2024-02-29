X

Kalev Stoicescu quits Eesti 200 board

News
Kalev Stoicescu.
Kalev Stoicescu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Riigikogu member Kalev Stoicescu has left the board of political party Eesti 200, daily Postimees reports, and while Stoicescu has not given his reasons to the media, the paper says that the move is the result of concerns over the party's finances and management.

Stoicescu's departure came immediately before a board vote on the party budget Postimees reports, and anecdotal reports say that not only he, but also two other Eesti 200 MPs, Hendrik Johannes Terras and Züleyxa Izmailova, did not wish to sign off on it.

Eesti 200 Deputy Chair Kristina Kallas conceded to Postimees that there are "three or four people" within the party's leadership who are distrustful of one another, and that this is the source of the tensions; the two camps are reportedly Marek Reinaas and Kadri Napritson-Acuna (the latter is not an MP but an adviser – ed.) on the one side and Terras and Izmailova on the other.

Reinaas and Napritson-Acuna have declined to comment on the party's internal affairs, while Terras and Izmailova, in the "critics" camp, have not kept it a secret that there are many aspects of Eesti 200's operation which they do not like, which can be summed up as a lack of confidence and trust in the party's leadership.

A security expert, Kalev Stoicescu is chair of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee.

Eesti 200 was founded in 2018 and won its first Riigikogu seats, 14 of them, in the Riigikogu election almost a year ago. It then entered office with Reform and the Social Democrats, in April.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Source: Postimees

Kalev Stoicescu quits Eesti 200 board

