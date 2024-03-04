X

Igor Taro elected secretary general of Eesti 200 party

Igor Taro.
Igor Taro. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The board of junior coalition partner Eesti 200 on Monday appointed Igor Taro its new executive manager and secretary.

The party's new manager said that his main challenge will be to unite the team again.

"We have nearly a thousand enthusiastic members all over Estonia. They are expecting to be included and want to contribute to the execution of Eesti 200's main goal – bringing change to Estonian politics," Taro said.

Igor Taro has been a member of the Riigikogu since March 2023 and heads up the parliament's Environmental Committee. He has worked as a journalist, ran a marketing business and served as Põlva County elder in the past.

Taro replaces Mihkel Veski who was appointed as recently as last fall.

Veski told Delfi last week that his initial contract expired and, after sitting down with party chairman Margus Tsahkna, it was decided not to move forward.

Postimees wrote last week about a row between leading members of the government party, which several members of Eesti 200 later confirmed. MP Kalev Stoicescu resigned from the party's board the week before last.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

