X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Jüri Ratas leaves Center Party to join Isamaa

News
Jüri Ratas (left) with Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu, following Monday's announcement.
Jüri Ratas (left) with Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu, following Monday's announcement. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Deputy Riigikogu Speaker Jüri Ratas has announced he is leaving the Center Party, citing values differences with its leadership. He will join opposition party Isamaa.

Ratas, who was himself Center leader until last September and is a former prime minister, made the announcement on Monday, ending speculation about his political future after a wave of departures from the party.

This leaves the Center Party with six Riigikogu seats whereas a year ago it had over 20.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Ratas said: "From today, my journey in politics with the Center Party has come to an end."

Ratas said he is leaving the party as the values of its leadership no longer coincide with his own values.

Public data available on the Commercial Register (Äriregister) shows that Ratas formally left the Center Party on Monday morning.

Ratas said he had also considered joining the Social Democrats (SDE), or even running as an independent at the European elections.

Also at Monday's press conference, Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu called the development very welcome news both in political and human terms.

Reinsalu said: "Jüri joining Isamaa strengthens our platform /.../ As a result, it makes viable jointly offering a better alternative to the policies from the current government."

Ratas, 45, had been in the party for nearly quarter of a century, joining in 2000. After being Tallinn mayor 2005-2007, he was the Center Party leader November 2016 to September 2023, and was prime minister 2016 to January 2021.

He subsequently became Riigikogu speaker, and is now one of two deputy speakers.

Following the election of Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõvart as Center chair in September, several prominent MPs including former ministers have left the party, mostly to join the Social Democrats (SDE) and Isamaa, with one joining Reform, and two others now sitting as independents.

Ratas had also said that he would not be running for the Center Party in June's European elections, specifically if the party's sole current MEP, Jana Toom, were also to run.

Speculation that he would be leaving Center followed, though until Monday Ratas had said he would "not be leaving right now."

One Center Party MP remaining in the Riigikogu, Andrei Korobeinik, identified with the Kõlvart camp, had previously written in an opinion piece for ERR that if Ratas were to leave the party, internal strife which had been on-going for many months would also come to an end.

Ratas announced that he would be joining Isamaa. Two other prominent former centrists, former environment minister Tõnis Mölder and former Riigikogu chief whip Jaanus Karilaid, joined that party back in September.

Around 35,000 votes are required to win an MEP seat.

Reinsalu did not say which position on Isamaa's electoral list Ratas might run on.

Ratas had also been traveling round Estonia and meeting with local grass-roots Center Party members in recent weeks.

Ratas also said on Monday he thought that there would still be more departures from the Center Party on the horizon.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov, Urmet Kook.

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:17

Tanel Kiik: Alcohol lobby must not be allowed to dictate legislation

12:25

Jüri Ratas leaves Center Party to join Isamaa

12:02

Transport firms in Narva looking at options once road border closed from Russian side

11:23

Leaked correspondence sheds light on links between Latvian MEP and FSB

11:09

Gallery: Prime Minister Kallas meets teachers' representatives on Toompea

11:08

Competition disgruntled over Tartu 2024 decision to partner with Piletilevi

10:31

Estonian firm BWB leading EU autonomous warship prototype development

09:53

Union head: Teachers and education not a priority for PM and finance minister

09:13

Estonian banks made €940 million profit in 2023

08:44

Estonia suspends funding to UNRWA over Hamas collusion claims

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.01

Bank of Estonia revises assessment of mortgage applicant borrowing capacity

28.01

Local Russian Orthodox church head contests expulsion from Estonia

28.01

Estlink 2 fault on Estonian end of undersea power link with Finland

28.01

Milrem Robotics signs Estonian defense industry's biggest deal yet with UAE

26.01

Estlink 2 Estonia-Finland electricity cable suffers outage

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

28.01

Estonian register doesn't allow amendments to actual beneficiary history

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: