Poll: SDE second most popular party

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) became the second most popular party in January, a new survey by the pollster Turu-uuringute AS shows.

The data shows opposition party Isamaa took the top spot with 25 percent, compared to 26 percent in December.

SDE followed jumping from 13 percent in December to 18 percent in January. During this time several prominent members of Center left the party and joined SDE.

Reform and EKRE were in third and fourth place with 16 percent.

Center's support stayed steady at 12 percent, while Eesti 200's fell to 5 percent, the election threshold.

Parempoolsed had 3 percent support, KOOS 2 percent, and the Greens 1 percent.

The Reform/SDE/Eesti 200 coalition had 39 percent and the opposition parties, Isamaa, EKRE, and Center a total of 53 percent.

The survey took place between January 18-25 and 872 Estonian citizens over the age of 18 took part. Half the respondents participated online, and half by phone.

