Attitudes toward tax changes increasingly negative in Estonia

The number of people who support changes to tax policy is falling, while more people are feeling insecure looking to the future, a recent Turu-uuringute poll commissioned by the Government Office revealed.

Asked in December whether they agree that "changes to tax policy are necessary to boost services funding," 13 percent completely agreed and 26 percent rather agreed for a total of 39 percent.

This marks a decrease since May of last year when 20 percent completely agreed and 30 percent rather agreed.

Support for tax changes came to 48 percent among Estonians and 21 percent among people of other nationalities.

Feelings of security waning

People were also asked whether they feel they can "plan for and cover their family's obligations and expenses" thinking about the next six months.

Just 12 percent said they are certain they can, while 28 percent were rather sure, with 40 percent of people taking an optimistic view of the future in December.

This was down from 49 percent six months earlier.

Twenty-two percent of respondents said they feel completely insecure in the face of the future, while 36 percent were rather unsure for a total of 58 percent, up from 48 percent in May of 2023.

Fifty-four percent of Estonians and 67 percent of people from other nationalities felt insecure about the future.

Support considerable for switching to teaching in Estonian

The Government Office also asked people how they feel about other prominent issues.

In all, 75 percent of people questioned agreed that "switching to studying in Estonian will offer all children in Estonia, irrespective of their native tongue, an equal shot at obtaining a high-quality education."

Support came to 91 percent among Estonians and 43 percent among people of other nationalities.

Half of the population in support of military training area expansions

Precisely half or 50 percent of people questioned agreed that "it is important to expand the Defense Forces' training areas to boost Estonia's defensive capacity in the altered security situation."

The claim was rejected by 43 percent of respondents, while 7 percent did not feel strongly either way.

Little has changed since May, when expansions were supported by 49 percent and opposed by 45 percent of people questioned.

Among Estonians, 62 percent support military training zone expansions, which drops to 26 percent among people of other nationalities.

Attitudes toward same-sex marriage

The respondents were also presented with the claim that "marriage equality ensures equal rights and obligations for everyone without infringing on anyone's existing rights."

In December, 57 percent of respondents agreed and 36 percent did not agree.

Among Estonians, 63 percent supported the claim, which came to 44 percent for people of other nationalities.

Turu-uuringute AS conducted the poll December 6-12, interviewing 1,252 people at least 15 years of age.

--

