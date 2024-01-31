X

EPL prime minister survey: Support for Kaja Kallas at record low

News
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) meets with the EHL leader Reemo Voltri on Toompea, Monday, January 29, 2024.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Support for Kaja Kallas (Reform) as prime minister has fallen to its lowest level during her tenure in the post so far, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reports.

EPL commissioned the survey, conducted by pollsters Turu-uuringute, which found that whereas support for Kallas stood at close to 40 percent when the current coalition entered office in April 2023, in a recent survey, that figure had fallen to 16 percent, EPL reported on Wednesday

The survey was conducted in the week January 18-25.

The EPL poll found that Isamaa chair and former foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu was the most-preferred politician for the head of government role, polling at 25 percent.

Kallas, the current incumbent, placed second on 16 percent as noted, followed by Center Party leader and Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (13 percent), and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leader Martin Helme.

Social Democratic Party (SDE) leader Lauri Läänemets lay in fifth place, polling at 6 percent according to Turu-uuringute.

Eesti 200 chair and current Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna polled at 5 percent.

A full 23 percent of respondents to the EPL-commissioned survey were undecided.

Compared with the results from a similar survey in December, support for Tsahkna and Läänemets, while they remain the least popular picks for the prime ministerial role overall, has risen by two percentage points in each case.

While Reinsalu is still the most popular choice as prime minister, his support here has also fallen, by three percentage points compared with December, while that for Kallas has fallen by two percentage points.

Support for Helme and Kõlvart remains essentially unchanged, Turu-uuringute and EPL find.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

