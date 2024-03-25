Prime ministerial poll: Reinsalu most popular, Kallas on par with Kõlvart

The Turu-uuringute AS poll to find the most popular candidate for prime minister in Estonia in March has opposition Isamaa party leader Urmas Reinsalu in the lead. Support for incumbent PM Kaja Kallas has hit an all-time low at 15 percent.

Eesti Päevaleht reported Monday that 25 percent of respondents would like to see Isamaa head Urmas Reinsalu as prime minister, followed by Kaja Kallas (Reform Party) on 15 percent and Center Party leader, Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart also on 15 percent. The latter is backed by 47 percent of non-Estonian speaking voters.

Chairman of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Martin Helme is the first choice of 13 percent of people. Next come Social Democratic Party chair Lauri Läänemets (7 percent) and Eesti 200 leader Margus Tsahkna (3 percent).

The share of undecided votes came to 22 percent.



