Prime ministerial poll: Reinsalu most popular, Kallas on par with Kõlvart

News
Urmas Reinsalu and Kaja Kallas.
Urmas Reinsalu and Kaja Kallas. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

The Turu-uuringute AS poll to find the most popular candidate for prime minister in Estonia in March has opposition Isamaa party leader Urmas Reinsalu in the lead. Support for incumbent PM Kaja Kallas has hit an all-time low at 15 percent.

Eesti Päevaleht reported Monday that 25 percent of respondents would like to see Isamaa head Urmas Reinsalu as prime minister, followed by Kaja Kallas (Reform Party) on 15 percent and Center Party leader, Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart also on 15 percent. The latter is backed by 47 percent of non-Estonian speaking voters.

Chairman of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Martin Helme is the first choice of 13 percent of people. Next come Social Democratic Party chair Lauri Läänemets (7 percent) and Eesti 200 leader Margus Tsahkna (3 percent).

The share of undecided votes came to 22 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Eesti Päevaleht

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:42

Statistics: Estonia's 2023 general government deficit, debt both up on year

10:26

Gallery: President Karis appoints Madis Timpson as new justice minister

10:19

Strong Henri Drell performance not enough for Windy City to avoid defeat

09:45

Andrus Ansip: 70 percent of Estonians share my bitterness

09:13

Colonel: Done warfare no longer Ukraine's monopoly

08:33

Defense League working on own attack drone standard

07:43

Estonia marks 75 years from the March deportations

07:28

Tõnis Saarts: Those useless and overly ideological social sciences

07:18

Prime ministerial poll: Reinsalu most popular, Kallas on par with Kõlvart

07:10

Health Board recommends not drinking or boiling warm tap water

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.05

Gallery, video: Thousands in Estonia sing for Ukraine in mass joint choir

23.03

Estonia to be granted full CERN membership status

07:10

Health Board recommends not drinking or boiling warm tap water

24.03

Andrus Ansip drops European Parliament elections bid in surprise move

23.03

Expert: Moscow terror attack will be followed by forceful action from Kremlin

22.03

Experts: There have never been so many rental apartments on the market

24.03

Expert: Russia will capitalize on the Moscow attack in several ways

24.03

President: Blaming Ukraine for Moscow attack a cynical move

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo