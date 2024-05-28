Prime ministerial poll: Reinsalu stays firmly in the lead

Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
As has been the case for the last six months, Isamaa party leader Urmas Reinsalu is the most popular candidate for prime minister in the Turu-uuringute AS poll commissioned by Delfi. Incumbent Kaja Kallas has lost half of her supporters over the past half-year.

While Reinsalu's popularity peaked in November when 29 percent of respondents wanted to see him as the premier, the Isamaa chair remains comfortably ahead of current Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

Reinsalu is backed by 24 percent of people, while Kallas has lost a point since April to land on 18 percent.

Support for Kallas was at its lowest in March (15 percent), while the Reform Party head still enjoyed a rating of 32 percent last May.

Coming in third is Center Party head Mihhail Kõlvart (13 percent), fourth Conservative People's Party (EKRE) leader Martin Helme (11 percent), fifth Social Democrat Lauri Läänemets (7 percent) and sixth Eesti 200's Margus Tsahkna (4 percent).

Were Riigikogu elections to take place in a week's time, 83 percent of recent Center Party supporters would back their party, which falls to 81 percent for the Reform Party, 80 percent for Isamaa and 71 percent of EKRE voters. But voter loyalty seems to have taken a nosedive for the other two parliamentary parties as only 29 percent of SDE voters would pick the party again, while this comes to just 24 percent in the case of Eesti 200.

While Kaja Kallas' personal rating has remained below 20 percent for seven consecutive months, despite the prime minister's so-called eastern transports scandal and tax policy, Reform Party voters seem to be as firmly behind her as Isamaa's are behind Reinsalu. While 80 percent of Isamaa voters want to see Reinsalu as prime minister, this climbs to 81 percent for Reform and Kallas.

Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

