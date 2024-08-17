Prime ministerial poll: Support for Kristen Michal initially lower than for Kallas

Kristen Michal (Reform), who assumed the role of prime minister in July, scored lower in the August prime ministerial survey than his predecessor, Kaja Kallas, did in the June survey conducted by Turu-uuringute AS, according to a report by Delfi.

In June, 17 percent of respondents supported Kaja Kallas as prime minister, while in the August survey, 15 percent supported Kristen Michal in the same role. Urmas Reinsalu, leader of Isamaa, remains the most popular choice for prime minister, with 27 percent of respondents favoring him, according to a review published by Delfi on Saturday.

Mihhail Kõlvart, chairman of the Center Party, holds the third-highest support, with 13 percent of respondents preferring him as prime minister (up from 12 percent in June). He is followed by Martin Helme, leader of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE), with 10 percent (down from 12 percent in June), Lauri Läänemets, chairman of the Social Democratic Party and minister of the interior, with 8 percent (up from 6 percent in June), and in sixth place, Margus Tsahkna, chairman of Eesti 200 and minister of foreign affairs, with 5 percent (unchanged from June).

Tõnis Stamberg, head of Turu-uuringute AS, who commented on the results for Delfi, noted that there are two winners in the August survey: Urmas Reinsalu, who has been the most popular prime ministerial candidate for ten consecutive months and has further increased his support (up from 22 percent in June), and Lauri Läänemets, who maintained his position by increasing his overall support by two percentage points, with his support among his party's voters rising from 35 percent in June to 44 percent in August.

Stamberg remarked that Michal's rating was likely affected by the tax increases and cuts included in the new coalition agreement, which are undoubtedly unpopular with the public and have driven some supporters toward the opposition party, Isamaa. "Michal and the Reform Party, as the prime minister's party, have taken full responsibility for this and are paying the price in the polls," he said, adding that he does not foresee their support increasing in the fall.

