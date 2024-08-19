Tsahkna rules out running for Eesti 200 board role

Margus Tsahkna, who is stepping down as Eesti 200 chair, will not run for one of the party's other leadership roles. Former Eesti 200 chair and Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar has also ruled himself out of the running for a party leadership position.

Tsahkna, who has occupied the role of Eesti 200 party chair for nine months since November 19, 2023, told ERR that he has decided not to run for a party leadership position this time around.

"The most important goal of the newly elected party chair and the party leadership is to lead the party in the local elections next year. I have negotiated within the party that I will devote my energies to foreign policy as foreign minister as well as to what is going on in the government, where my competences and experience are most needed. Let's allow new and fresh people come in and take the party forward to the local elections," Tsahkna said.

Along with Tsahkna, neither Marek Reinaas nor Kadri Napritson-Acuna, who are both currently members of Eesti 200's leadership group current, will seek re-election.

Neither will Hendrik Johannes Terras, though he will have the chance to land a board role if elected party chair.

Estonian Minister of Education Kristina Kallas, on the other hand, will run for both party chair and as a member of the executive.

In addition to Kallas, Toomas Uibo, Tarmo Tamm and Aleksei Jašin are also set to stand for re-election to the party's leadership board.

The other candidates are Liisa Pakosta, Irja Lutsar, Igor Taro, Peeter Tali, Ando Kiviberg, Ivo Kappet, Daniel Kõiv, Kristina Masen, Kristo Mägi, Mihkel Mooste, Joanna Veeremaa, Sander Maripuu, Joel Jesse, Erich Kiviselg, Jaan Tepp, Marko Sandre and Sander Udam.

Like Tsahkna, former party chair and Riigikogu Speaker, Lauri Hussar, will not run for a position on Eesti 200 board this time round. Hussar will instead be looking to land the role of chairman of the party's honorary committee. His main rival for the position is Mait Kornet.

Also hoping to land a role on the party's audit committee are Marek Reinaas, Ron Luvistsuk, Pille Tsopp-Pagan, Talvit Priimägi, Renata Lukk.

Eesti 200's general assembly is set to be held on August 31.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!