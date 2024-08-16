Nordics and Baltics send joint letter of concern on Hungary

News
Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Nordic countries and the three Baltic states have send a joint letter of concern on Hungary to the EU commissioner for home affairs.

Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers and interior ministers sent a joint letter to the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson to express concern over Hungary's decision to ease entry requirements for citizens of Russia and Belarus.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said that Hungary's decision to ease the terms of entry into Hungary and therefore to the Schengen area for Russian and Belarusian nationals is in no way justified in a situation where Russia is continuing its war in Ukraine and also intensifying its hybrid actions against EU countries. "Therefore, this constitutes a great security threat to us all," Tsahkna underlined. "We must continue raising the cost of the war for Russia and isolating Russia internationally for as long as the aggression in Ukraine continues, not make it easier for Russian citizens to enter the free and democratic world to enjoy everything they are trying to take from Ukraine."

In early July, the government of Hungary expanded the list of countries from where workers can enter the country more freely. Since then, easier entry into Hungary is possible from eight non-EU countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. This means that the citizens of these countries can also feely enter other Schengen area countries.

"Russia continues its unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. There is a
constant stream of news of atrocities and repeated violations of international law.
In addition, Russia has intensified its aggressive hybrid actions against the EU
and Schengen countries. These include sabotage, acts of violence, provocations
at borders and instrumentalisation of migrants. We all concluded together at the
recent NATO Summit that these actions constitute a threat to our security.
It is therefore with concern that we have followed the recent news regarding the
decision of Hungary to extend its system of national cards for citizens of Russia
and Belarus. Regardless of whether it falls under national or Union competence,
we are worried that this decision may constitute a serious security risk to all
Member States," the undersigned write.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:49

Aidu wind farm developers to get up to €60 million in state support

17:03

5MIINUST: After Eurovision more foreign fans are interested in us

17:01

TTJA not to extend long-running Russian radio station's broadcasting license

16:59

Tallinn to make childcare benefit available to those not on kindergarten waiting lists

16:38

Tallinn to mark Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day with free concert

16:25

DSO Elektrilevi to sharply hike the price of connecting to the network

16:20

President Karis thanks Estonia's Olympians in Kadriorg Rose Garden reception

16:12

Oil shale company CEO: Draft climate law a disappointment

15:54

Mart Raamat: Finance minister's proposal to result in continued price advance agony

15:49

School chief who justified Soviet deportations' contract likely to be terminated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.08

Vilkur the hamster begins work with Estonian police

15.08

Expert on airBaltic loss: They sold too much for too little

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.08

Aviation expert: airBaltic has to collapse financially at some stage

08:03

Paramount+ TV series starring Michael Fassbender scenes being filmed in Estonia

15.08

Investors expect action plan from Estonian startup that owes them millions

10:00

Estonian startup owing investors millions puts in for reorganization

15.08

Former ministry building in Tallinn's Old Town on sale for nearly €6 million

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo