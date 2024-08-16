Nordics and Baltics send joint letter of concern on Hungary

Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers and interior ministers sent a joint letter to the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson to express concern over Hungary's decision to ease entry requirements for citizens of Russia and Belarus.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said that Hungary's decision to ease the terms of entry into Hungary and therefore to the Schengen area for Russian and Belarusian nationals is in no way justified in a situation where Russia is continuing its war in Ukraine and also intensifying its hybrid actions against EU countries. "Therefore, this constitutes a great security threat to us all," Tsahkna underlined. "We must continue raising the cost of the war for Russia and isolating Russia internationally for as long as the aggression in Ukraine continues, not make it easier for Russian citizens to enter the free and democratic world to enjoy everything they are trying to take from Ukraine."

In early July, the government of Hungary expanded the list of countries from where workers can enter the country more freely. Since then, easier entry into Hungary is possible from eight non-EU countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. This means that the citizens of these countries can also feely enter other Schengen area countries.

"Russia continues its unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. There is a

constant stream of news of atrocities and repeated violations of international law.

In addition, Russia has intensified its aggressive hybrid actions against the EU

and Schengen countries. These include sabotage, acts of violence, provocations

at borders and instrumentalisation of migrants. We all concluded together at the

recent NATO Summit that these actions constitute a threat to our security.

It is therefore with concern that we have followed the recent news regarding the

decision of Hungary to extend its system of national cards for citizens of Russia

and Belarus. Regardless of whether it falls under national or Union competence,

we are worried that this decision may constitute a serious security risk to all

Member States," the undersigned write.

