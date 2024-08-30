Estonian ministers boycotting Hungary's EU meetings

Ministers will not participate in EU ministerial meetings held in Hungary, which currently holds the bloc's rotating presidency, as Estonia believes the country has abused its position.

"For Estonia, it is crucial that the European Union functions properly — that agreed-upon policies are followed and implemented. If we see the opposite happening, it is Estonia's duty to respond. Hungary has abused its role as the Presidency of the Council of the European Union through its actions, seriously undermining its credibility," the government's media advisor Carlos Kleimann told ERR on Friday.

"Therefore, Estonia currently does not consider it appropriate to participate in informal meetings at the ministerial level," he added.

Kleimann said Estonia will still be represented at meetings by officials, who can put the country's view across.

"We will continue to participate in official EU meetings in Brussels as before," he confirmed.

EU members expect Hungary to act impartially as chairman and to follow the policies and messages agreed in the EU, Kleimann explained.

"At the same time, actions to the contrary, such as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's uncoordinated visit to Moscow, do not contribute to a unified European Union foreign policy towards the aggressor state and do not bring a just peace in Ukraine any closer," he said.

Media outlet Politico wrote that ministers from Estonia, Germany, Finland and Lithuania plan to boycott meetings.

The European Commission has also announced that it will not send Commission members to high-level meetings in Hungary.

Unofficial meetings are hosted in Hungary, but the official decisions are agreed on at councils in Brussels or Luxembourg.

