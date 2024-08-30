Estonian ministers boycotting Hungary's EU meetings

News
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Source: SCANPIX / AFP
News

Ministers will not participate in EU ministerial meetings held in Hungary, which currently holds the bloc's rotating presidency, as Estonia believes the country has abused its position.

"For Estonia, it is crucial that the European Union functions properly — that agreed-upon policies are followed and implemented. If we see the opposite happening, it is Estonia's duty to respond. Hungary has abused its role as the Presidency of the Council of the European Union through its actions, seriously undermining its credibility," the government's media advisor Carlos Kleimann told ERR on Friday.

"Therefore, Estonia currently does not consider it appropriate to participate in informal meetings at the ministerial level," he added.

Kleimann said Estonia will still be represented at meetings by officials, who can put the country's view across.

"We will continue to participate in official EU meetings in Brussels as before," he confirmed.

EU members expect Hungary to act impartially as chairman and to follow the policies and messages agreed in the EU, Kleimann explained.

"At the same time, actions to the contrary, such as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's uncoordinated visit to Moscow, do not contribute to a unified European Union foreign policy towards the aggressor state and do not bring a just peace in Ukraine any closer," he said.

Media outlet Politico wrote that ministers from Estonia, Germany, Finland and Lithuania plan to boycott meetings.

The European Commission has also announced that it will not send Commission members to high-level meetings in Hungary.

Unofficial meetings are hosted in Hungary, but the official decisions are agreed on at councils in Brussels or Luxembourg.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:37

Tallinn offering free legal advice in Lasnamäe, Kristiine in September

18:10

Ex-energy exec: Baltics' gas-fired plants should be on market when prices high

17:49

Estonian ministers boycotting Hungary's EU meetings

17:21

Cyclist Madis Mihkels 18th in Muur Classic in Belgium

16:58

Estonian swimmer Robin Liksor misses out on 100m final at Paralympics

16:55

Thunderstorm warning issued across Estonia this weekend

16:45

Two Paide players get Gambia international call ups

16:35

Estonian tennis star Mark Lajal storms into Challenger 75 semi-finals in China

16:19

Supermarket chain Lidl reports €22 million losses for last fiscal year

15:44

Health Board looking into cause of Tallinn's excessive ambulance wait times

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12:12

Tallinn's Laagna tee to close to traffic during filming of Hollywood spy thriller Updated

28.08

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

29.08

Electricity in Estonia to cost 100 times Finland's rate Thursday evening

09:57

Statistics: Estonian economy contracted by one percent in Q2 2024

29.08

One of Estonia's last Forest Brothers to receive memorial stone

29.08

Estonia to host Joint Expeditionary Force summit in December

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo