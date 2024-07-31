Tsahkna: Hungary's Russian, Belarusian immigration plan threatens EU

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) sharply criticized Hungary's new immigration system, which grants Russian and Belarusian citizens access to the Schengen zone. Hungary's behavior contradicts the European Union's foreign and security policy and shows that Prime Minister Viktor Orban is playing for the opposing team, he said.

"It is very bad, it is a move in the completely wrong direction, and it is also a direct threat to Europe's internal security, because from Russia and Belarus, there may also come those who have completely different objectives. And since Schengen is an area of free movement, this issue is not only on the territory of Hungary, but these persons will have the freedom to move around Europe under today's conditions, including, for example, coming to Estonia," Tsahkna told ERR.

The minister stressed this policy would significantly increase Russia's opportunity to conduct hybrid operations in the member states

Hungary's decision fundamentally contradicts the EU's stated attitude towards Russia as an aggressor country and the threat it brings, he said.

"This is a much broader question for me. Orban and Hungary are simply not playing on the same team as us. He is playing on the opposing team today, while at the same time being a member state of the European Union," Tsahkna pointed out.

The foreign minister highlighted that an Article Seven procedure has been initiated in the European Union, which may result in the suspension of Hungary's right to vote.

"I think we need to move forward here, because some concrete follow-up needs to be made. And it's not just in relation to this one decision, but the bigger picture," Tsahkna said.

"After all, Orban went to Moscow, and presented a so-called peace plan on behalf of the European Union, for which he had no mandate. We have not discussed it at all," he added.

Hungary has also blocked the European Union from jointly sending aid to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund.

"The 26 member states now have to decide whether the options provided for in Article Seven, in addition to being limited to Hungary's disbursements already, also suspend voting rights. In my view, this is a step that needs to be taken," said Tsahkna.

"We're not just talking about how to deal with one Member State, it is a wider issue. It is also a threat to the security of Estonia and the region if the European Union is unable to implement its common security and foreign policy," the minister warned.

"This is a very bad step for the internal security of all the countries that are in the Schengen area," he added.

Tsahkna said border controls could be reintroduced to check people arriving from Hungary.

He expressed hope that the EU will make it clear to Hungary that these steps are in the wrong direction.

Earlier this month, Hungary published details of a new fast-track visa system for citizens of eight countries – including Russia and Belarus – to enter Hungary without security checks or other restrictions. Budapest has said many would be employed in the building of a nuclear power plant that is contracted to Russia's Rosatom, RFE/RL reported.

Russian citizens do not face a ban on entering the EU and the border control-free Schengen zone, which also includes non-EU members Norway and Switzerland, if they possess a valid visa and have no ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But Western sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine include a ban on Russian-owned airlines operating in EU airspace, making it more difficult for Russian nationals to travel to the bloc. At the same time, rules on issuing working permits are a matter for each EU member state.

