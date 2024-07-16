Foreign minister: Suspending Hungary's voting rights under consideration

News
Margus Tsahkna
Margus Tsahkna Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Suspending Hungary's voting rights over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's foreign policy action in Russia and China is not ruled out, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"This is unfortunately the norm today. This plan is now being hatched, and we can already see in practice that many countries will not go to these informal ministerial level meetings during the Hungarian presidency," Tsahkna told "Vikerhommik" on Tuesday.

He said the European Union cannot tolerate Orban's actions.

"So, absolutely without any credentials or mandate, he goes and represents the European Union – in quotation marks – with [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin, in China, wherever, and proposes peace plans on our behalf, which are Moscow's so-called peace plans," the minister said.

"I do not think this is just going to be this kind of lowering of the [diplomatic] level in meetings, but I do not rule out that there are much more serious processes being set in motion against Hungary which concern the presidency, but which may also concern the suspension of their voting rights," Tsahkna added.

On Monday, EurActiv wrote that EU commissioners have been asked not to attend informal ministerial meetings during the Hungarian EU presidency. The traditional European Commission College visit will also be canceled.

The outlet said  Sweden, Finland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had already decided to boycott the informal meetings.

There are also plans to boycott Hungary's foreign affairs summit, Politico Europe reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:26

Foreign minister: Suspending Hungary's voting rights under consideration

11:25

June's European Parliament elections e-votes destroyed

10:54

Gallery: Trad.Attack! headline 2024 Võru Folk Dance Festival

10:16

Gallery: Beach Grind festival brings revelers to Pärnu

10:02

President tasks Kristen Michal with forming next government

09:40

HeadRead 2024: In conversation with Sami writer Tina Harnesk

08:52

Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital Updated

08:33

Reform expects new coalition agreement by end of week

07:56

Estonia to cut largest overseas military mission

07:20

Weather in Estonia to remain fairly warm and dry for rest of the week

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.07

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns

15.07

Estonia proposes joint Narva River bed survey with Russia Updated

08:52

Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital Updated

15.07

Registration opens for Integration Foundation's Estonian language courses

01.07

Who is Estonia's next prime minister Kristen Michal and what happens next?

15.07

President Karis begins talks to form new government

15.07

Country home sales down significantly in Southeastern Estonia

14.07

City of Tartu addresses issue of drinkers gathering on Emajõgi promenade

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo