Foreign minister: Suspending Hungary's voting rights under consideration

Suspending Hungary's voting rights over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's foreign policy action in Russia and China is not ruled out, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"This is unfortunately the norm today. This plan is now being hatched, and we can already see in practice that many countries will not go to these informal ministerial level meetings during the Hungarian presidency," Tsahkna told "Vikerhommik" on Tuesday.

He said the European Union cannot tolerate Orban's actions.

"So, absolutely without any credentials or mandate, he goes and represents the European Union – in quotation marks – with [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin, in China, wherever, and proposes peace plans on our behalf, which are Moscow's so-called peace plans," the minister said.

"I do not think this is just going to be this kind of lowering of the [diplomatic] level in meetings, but I do not rule out that there are much more serious processes being set in motion against Hungary which concern the presidency, but which may also concern the suspension of their voting rights," Tsahkna added.

On Monday, EurActiv wrote that EU commissioners have been asked not to attend informal ministerial meetings during the Hungarian EU presidency. The traditional European Commission College visit will also be canceled.

The outlet said Sweden, Finland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had already decided to boycott the informal meetings.

There are also plans to boycott Hungary's foreign affairs summit, Politico Europe reported.

