MEPs: Hungarian border control must be restored in case of visa relief

Sixty-seven European Parliament members (MEPs) sent an appeal to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposing restoring border controls on Hungary if Budapest does not drop a new visa policy for Russian and Belarusian workers.

Members of the European Parliament, including Estonia's Urmas Paet (Reform) who is vice-chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, signed the letter.

MEPs said the European Commission and the EU member states should kick Hungary out of the Schengen Zone if it does not drop the law.

Paet said the Hungarian government led by Viktor Orban has blocked anti-Russian sanctions and aid to Ukraine. Orban, as head of the EU's rotating presidency, also recently visited Russian and Chinese leaders without coordinating his moves with other EU leaders.

"And now, on top of all this, he wants to simplify the procedure for admitting Russian and Belarusian workers to Hungary, who will be able to move on to other European countries," Paet added.

Urmas Paet. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The MEP said Orban's decision is a threat to the whole EU.

"These so-called employees do not go through any security check, but they have access to the entire Schengen area," said Paet. "Russia and Belarus will definitely use this opportunity to strengthen their intelligence network and fifth column in the EU."

"If the Hungarian government refuses to change its policies, the European Commission and all EU representatives must begin the process of excluding Hungary from the Schengen Area and implement new measures to protect EU citizens, including, if necessary, full border controls between Hungary and other EU countries," the MEPs said in a joint address.

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) sharply criticized Hungary's new immigration system last week.

Hungary's behavior contradicts the European Union's foreign and security policy and shows that Prime Minister Viktor Orban is playing for the opposing team, he said.

Margus Tsahkna Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Earlier this month, Hungary published details of a new fast-track visa system for citizens of eight countries – including Russia and Belarus – to enter Hungary without security checks or other restrictions. Budapest has said many would be employed in the building of a nuclear power plant that is contracted to Russia's Rosatom, RFE/RL reported.

Russian citizens do not face a ban on entering the EU and the border control-free Schengen zone, which also includes non-EU members Norway and Switzerland, if they possess a valid visa and have no ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But Western sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine include a ban on Russian-owned airlines operating in EU airspace, making it more difficult for Russian nationals to travel to the bloc. At the same time, rules on issuing working permits are a matter for each EU member state.

