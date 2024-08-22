Tsahkna's company earns thousands from sale of stake in MM Hospital

Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna's (Eesti 200) company, Defendest, earned several hundred thousand euros from the sale of its stake in MM Hospital. The minister however, has so far refrained from specifying the precise amount.

When Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) took on the role of foreign minister last spring, his company Defendest owned a stake in MM Hospital, which develops field hospitals. In order to avoid a conflict of interest, the Tsahkna then sold Defendest's stake in MM Hospital to Margus Linnamäe's defense company Semetron, where Tsahkna had previously worked as export manager. However, the price of the deal was not disclosed at that time.

Defendest, which was late in filing its annual report for the last financial year and therefore received a warning from the Estonian Business Register, also failed to file its report by the new deadline of August 14.

However, the document was finally completed this week and in a report signed by Margus Tsahkna's wife Anna-Greta Tsahkna, who is also a member of the company's board of directors, Defendest confirmed that in 2023 it became a holding company with no active business activities. The only activity the company was involved in over the past year was the divestment of its stake in MM Hospital OÜ.

At the same time, Defendest's profits from associates for the year was €348,377, while the total profit for the year was €398,908. As the company was engaged in no commercial activities, it can be assumed that the profit from associates was the amount Tsahkna earned from the transaction.

Tsahkna has not been available to provide comment to ERR since Defendest's annual report was published in the business register.

Defendest, which began operating in July 2022, had a turnover of more than €225,000 and a profit of €154,930 in its first year.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Michael Cole

