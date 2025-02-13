X!

Court dismisses Semetron field hospital procurement complaint

News
A field hospital container .
A field hospital container . Source: RKIK
News

A court has upheld a key defense procurement decision, ruling that a company taking part in a field hospital tender made objections that lacked merit.

The court affirmed that the winning joint bid met all legal and technical requirements.

The first-tier Tallinn Administrative Court has dismissed AS Semetron's complaint, upholding the decision made by the Estonian Centre for Defense Investment (RKIK) to award the field hospital procurement contract to MDSC Systems OÜ and AS Maru Metall.

The ruling confirmed that the Public Procurement Review Committee (VAKO) had "reached the correct conclusion" in rejecting Semetron's challenge.

In its complaint, Semetron argued that the winning bidders lacked the necessary authorizations to sell the stated medical devices. However, the court found that the bidder was "not obligated" to purchase these devices from a specific supplier but could instead develop them independently or acquire them from other countries via parallel import.

The decision thus clarified the extent to which procurement rules allow for flexibility in sourcing equipment.

The complainant also claimed that at the end of negotiations, the bid price was the only variable that could be altered, whereas other evaluative criteria could not. However, the court ruled that "broader modifications to the bid were permissible" since the contracting authority had altered procurement conditions and notified all bidders accordingly.

Furthermore, Semetron contended that the winning bid should have been disqualified due to its unreasonably low price. The court dismissed this argument too, stating that "a lower price does not automatically indicate an underbid and that there was no obligation to conduct an additional verification procedure."

It sided with both VAKO and the contracting authority in affirming that no further review was necessary.

The court also rejected Semetron's claim that the winning bidder should have been excluded for failing to meet qualification requirements. It ruled that the complainant had "misinterpreted the qualification requirements" and clarified that these were "not tied to technical conditions" but instead to "the broader capability of supplying mobile dressing stations and field hospitals."

Since the winning bidder had submitted valid reference contracts, which were verified by the contracting authority, the qualification requirements were deemed fulfilled, the court said.

Finally, the court found that RKIK's decision to consider the winning bid as compliant with procurement conditions was lawful. It stated that procurement terms did not require all technical conditions to be met at the time of bid submission but only before signing the contract.

This aligned with VAKO's previous determination.

As of now, the decision has not yet entered into force.

MDSC Systems OÜ and AS Maru Metall had won the field hospital tender.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:16

Court dismisses Semetron field hospital procurement complaint

16:51

Ago Ruus' haunting Arctic photo exhibition reveals explorer's doomed quest

16:42

Isamaa chair expects steadfastness from Europe in light of US steps

15:51

Opinion: Price rises to outpace tax hikes

15:26

Could EU forces guarantee Ukraine's independence — Estonian politicians disagree

15:17

Estonian scientist in his sixth year heading up an Antarctic research base

14:43

Defense minister: Let's not make negotiations easy for Putin

14:42

Economist: Estonia resting on laurels after success in the noughties

14:37

Expert: Let us not swallow Putin's bloody omelet

14:19

EKRE leader: Estonia should not send peacekeepers to Ukraine

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.02

Ryanair cuts routes, cancels flights from Tallinn Airport

12.02

10 takeaways from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2025

09:35

MP: Trump-Putin conversation reminiscent of 1938 Munich Agreement Updated

12.02

Minister: US has been interested in Estonia's rare earth metals for years now

12.02

Baltic states' electricity prices surge due to low renewables, high gas prices

11.02

Top US Army unit fully arrived at Estonia's Camp Reedo

11.02

Electricity prices will be exceptionally high on Wednesday

12.02

Tallinn Airport: Lack of aircraft is also a problem for other airlines

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo