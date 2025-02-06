Estonia, Taiwan donate over 1 million medical masks to Ukraine

Estonia and Taiwan will cooperate to donate over 1 million medical masks to Ukraine to help Ukrainian health care institutions and units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Estonia-Taiwan Support Group Kristo Enn Vaga (Reform) attended the donation ceremony while on an official visit to Taipei this week.

Taiwanese companies Motex and Kangjian donated the supplies which will now be sent to Estonia. Vaga will ensure they are sent on to Ukraine.

"All assistance to Ukraine is critical. Medical supplies such as masks are especially valuable as the burden on hospitals in Ukraine is overwhelming and any extra help can help save lives," Vaga explained in a statement.

Taiwan has also contributed to Ukraine's reconstruction efforts in partnership with Estonia. In June last year, the Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV) received €1.1 million from the Taipei Mission in Latvia for the construction of family homes in Ukraine.

Kristo Enn Vaga and the Taiwanese counterparts mask donation ceremony in February 2025. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan

"Taiwan's slogan "Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping!" is very powerful and shows that Estonia is in a very similar value space with Taiwan," Vaga stressed.

Representatives of the Estonia-Taiwan Support Group are visiting Taiwan with a delegation of Estonian defense industry companies to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Threod Systems, TrackDeep, Semetron and Frankenburg Technologies are participating in the trip which lasts from February 4-8.

Meetings will be held with representatives from the Taiwanese government and defense industry.

This is the second visit of the Estonia-Taiwan Support Group of this Riigikogu to Taiwan. The previous visit took place in March 2024. Additionally, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu visited Taiwan in November.

In Taiwan foreign ministry we had a mask donation ceremony where Taiwanese companies are donating 1.1 million medical masks to Ukraine hospitals and military units. Democracies stand together and will win together! pic.twitter.com/tyjI7a9cYg — Kristo Enn Vaga (@kristovaga) February 4, 2025

