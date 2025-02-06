X!

Estonia, Taiwan donate over 1 million medical masks to Ukraine

News
Kristo Enn Vaga and his Taiwanese counterparts mask donation ceremony
Kristo Enn Vaga and his Taiwanese counterparts mask donation ceremony Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan
News

Estonia and Taiwan will cooperate to donate over 1 million medical masks to Ukraine to help Ukrainian health care institutions and units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Estonia-Taiwan Support Group Kristo Enn Vaga (Reform) attended the donation ceremony while on an official visit to Taipei this week.

Taiwanese companies Motex and Kangjian donated the supplies which will now be sent to Estonia. Vaga will ensure they are sent on to Ukraine.

"All assistance to Ukraine is critical. Medical supplies such as masks are especially valuable as the burden on hospitals in Ukraine is overwhelming and any extra help can help save lives," Vaga explained in a statement.

Taiwan has also contributed to Ukraine's reconstruction efforts in partnership with Estonia. In June last year, the Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV) received €1.1 million from the Taipei Mission in Latvia for the construction of family homes in Ukraine.

Kristo Enn Vaga and the Taiwanese counterparts mask donation ceremony in February 2025. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan

"Taiwan's slogan "Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping!" is very powerful and shows that Estonia is in a very similar value space with Taiwan," Vaga stressed.

Representatives of the Estonia-Taiwan Support Group are visiting Taiwan with a delegation of Estonian defense industry companies to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Threod Systems, TrackDeep, Semetron and Frankenburg Technologies are participating in the trip which lasts from February 4-8.

Meetings will be held with representatives from the Taiwanese government and defense industry.

This is the second visit of the Estonia-Taiwan Support Group of this Riigikogu to Taiwan. The previous visit took place in March 2024. Additionally, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu visited Taiwan in November.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:00

Rescue Board ahead of desynchronization: Powercuts unlikely but important to be prepared

13:26

Kilk: Leaving the Russian electricity grid increases Estonia's security

12:55

FM in Washington: USA, Europe need to show strength to ensure security

12:25

Elering: Estonia's electricity system is ready for desynchronization

11:43

Helme on energy: Estonia doesn't need anything but oil shale power plants

11:24

PPA, energy companies warn public about desynchronization scammers

10:40

Estonia, Taiwan donate over 1 million medical masks to Ukraine

10:06

European Commission farmer support initiative sparks confusion in Estonia

09:28

Number of bus passengers traveling from Baltics to Russia falling every year

08:36

Industrial production decreased by 4% in 2024

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

05.02

Gallery: Estonian train makes first journey to Riga Central Station

05.02

Sticker shock not stopping customers from buying seasonal lenten buns

05.02

Estonian chef on working for Saudi prince: The chaos scared me

05.02

Tallinn's Ukrainian school to gradually cease operations

05.02

Baltic States launch 'unique' frequency reserve market Updated

05.02

Estonian president to bestow more than 150 state decorations this year

30.01

Run on home generators as Estonia prepares to disconnect from Russian grid

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo