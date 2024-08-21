Ratings: Isamaa still most supported, SDE and Reform equal

News
Reform Party leader and Prime Minister Kristen Michal (left) with SDE leader and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets, at a government press conference.
Reform Party leader and Prime Minister Kristen Michal (left) with SDE leader and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets, at a government press conference. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Opposition party Isama has seen a slight fall in support recently, while that for the Social Democrats (SDE) and the Reform Party have reached parity, according to a recent survey.

A total of 54.6 percent of respondents to the survey, conducted on a weekly basis by Norstat, pledged their support for one of the three opposition parties: Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Center Party.

Meanwhile 38 percent of respondents said they support one of the coalition partners: The Reform Party, SDE or Eesti 200.

By party, Isamaa remained most supported at 28.4 percent, while Reform and SDE are neck-and-neck at 17.5 percent.

These "top" three are followed by EKRE at 13.8 percent support, while the Center Party polled at 12.3 percent.

Just 3 percent of respondents said their party of choice is Eesti 200, below the 5-percent vote threshold needed to win Riigikogu seats at a general election.

Support for Isamaa despite its still being the leading party by rating has fallen by 2.6 percentage points over the past five weeks.

Meanwhile the rise in support for the SDE, which had previously been in second place, has halted, bringing it to the same level as that for the Reform Party.

EKRE's support has risen by two percentage points over the same period.

Among non-parliamentary parties, 4.7 percent said they back the Parempoolsed (down from 5 percent a week earlier) while 0.9 percent said they would vote for the Greens (down from 1 percent).

Norsat conducts its poll on behalf of conservative think-tank the Institute for Societal Studies on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four weeks.

The latest poll covers the period July 22 to August 19, when 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed, both online and over the phone and with the sample weighted to various socio-economic indicators.

Voters without a party preference were excluded from the above results.

When presenting its results, Norstat claims a margin of error in direct proportion to the party's support size.

So, Isamaa's results, as the largest party by support, come with a margin of error of +/-1.76 percent, compared with +/-0.67 percent for Eesti 200 as the least supported from among the six Riigikogu parties.

The next direct election in Estonia takes place in 2025, to all 79 local municipalities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

Analyst: ERK success depends on standing out among conservative parties

12:32

Estonia's security experts voice concerns over Germany aid to Ukraine rumors

11:56

New coalition agreement published in English

11:18

PPA officer uses firearm as 'last resort' during attack

10:39

Ratings: Isamaa still most supported, SDE and Reform equal

10:14

Statistics: Estonia's July industrial producer price index up 0.8 percent

10:10

Goalkeeper Hein becomes first Estonian to play in Spain's La Liga

09:55

MPEÕK removes references to Moscow Patriarchate from its statutes

09:13

Dutch company has not abandoned plans for billion-euro Pärnu plant

09:13

Film director Anna Hints: President speech highlighted need to stick together

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

20.08

Restoration of independence: Events of August 20, 1991 explained

20.08

Number of Job seekers rising, but vacancies falling

16.08

Tallinn to mark Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day with free concert

20.08

New bikesharing service launches in Tallinn Updated

20.08

Hot summer leads to Estonian butter shortage

20.08

Gallery: New Pärnu bridge arch moves into position

20.08

Alar Karis: Self-limitation has no place in defending the future of the free world

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo