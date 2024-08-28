Ratings: Reform rises to second place, Isamaa's support falling

News
Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu presents new government minister Ly Pakosta with flowers on the day the new coalition was sworn in, as Kristen Michal (Reform) looks on.
Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu presents new government minister Ly Pakosta with flowers on the day the new coalition was sworn in, as Kristen Michal (Reform) looks on. Source: Jürgen Randma/ Riigikogu press service.
News

Support for the Reform has pushed the prime minister's party into second place behind Isamaa, according to a recent poll. Isamaa has seen a recent decline in support, but remains the most popular.

The survey, conducted by Norstat on behalf of conservative NGO the Institute of Societal Studies, found 39.4 percent of respondents back one of the three coalition parties: Reform, the Social Democrats (SDE) or Eesti 200, while 52.6 percent picked one of the opposition parties – Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), and the Center Party.

By party, 27.9 percent of respondents picked Isamaa, a 3.1 percentage-point drop over the past six weeks, compared with 18.6 percent who backed the Reform Party, and 17.7 percent who chose SDE.

Reform has boosted its support by 1.1 percentage points in the last week and 2.3 percentage points over the past four weeks, according to Norstat, leapfrogging its coalition partner SDE in the process.

The latter's support has remained at a fairly stable 17 to 18 percent over the past four weeks.

The top three are followed by EKRE at 12.9 percent, and Center not far behind at 11.8 percent this week according to Norstat.

Eesti 200 remains in the doldrums at 3.1 percent, below the 5-percent threshold required to win seats in a given electoral district, and behind the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed party's 4.7 percent rating.

Norstat conducts its poll on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four weeks. The current survey covers the period July 29 to August 25, during which time 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed.

Norstat says it uses a combined online and phone survey method and weights its sample of respondents according to various socio-economic and demographic indicators.

Norstat claims a margin of error in direct proportion to the size of party by support, so for instance, Isamaa as the most-supported party comes with a margin of error of +/-1.73 percent, compared with +/-0.67 percent for Eesti 200, currently the least-supported of the major parties.

The next direct elections in Estonia are in October 2025, to all 79 local municipalities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

watch live

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

Government Office's €500,000 top management training program gets underway

13:46

Statistics: Construction volumes down by 4 percent in Q2 2024

13:40

Mart Võrklaev: Government bonds additional source of income and economic catalyst

13:37

Miia Tiilmann makes U20 world championships pole vault final

13:12

20th Night of Ancient Bonfires to commemorate Estonia's boat refugees

12:55

Nordea agrees on fine amount with US authorities

12:14

Relatives identify remains of fallen soldiers in Tehumardi by school badge

11:50

Baltic presidents pledge support for Moldova's EU integration

11:36

Mushrooming essentials include a white bucket, topped up phone and warm jacket

11:07

At least 20 Baltic and Nordic volunteer soldiers have died in Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.08

Average salary exceeds €2,000 in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.08

Dairies: Effect of potential Chinese tariffs on Estonia indirect

27.08

South Africa, Nigeria inter-country ride requests halted due to 'Bolt war'

27.08

Peterburi tee work starts in October as other Tallinn projects near completion

08:21

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

09:35

Estonian government bonds go on sale at 3.3 percent interest rate

27.08

Swedbank: Economic recovery slower than expected in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo