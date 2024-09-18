Norstat: SDE and EKRE losing ground in the polls

Norstat ratings.
Norstat ratings. Source: Norstat / Institute for Societal Studies
Support for the Social Democratic Party has dropped by more than 3 percentage points over the past three weeks. EKRE (Conservative People's Party of Estonia) has also lost support, with its current rating now equal to that of the Center Party, which is undergoing a shift toward conservatism.

According to the latest results, Isamaa is supported by 28.3 percent of eligible voters, followed by the Reform Party with 19.6 percent and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 14.5 percent.

The support for Isamaa, which leads the rankings, and the second-place Reform Party has not significantly changed over the past week. However, support for the third-place SDE has dropped by 3.2 percentage points over the last three weeks.

Trailing behind the top three are EKRE and the Center Party, both on 12.2 percent support. EKRE's support fell by 1 percentage point over the week, bringing it level with Center.

Among parliamentary parties, Eesti 200 has the lowest support at 4 percent, behind the Parempoolsed, which has 4.4 percent support.

The newly formed Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) received 1.9 percent, while both the Greens and the Koos party garnered 1.2 percent each. Other parties collectively gained 0.5 percent.

In total, 38.1 percent of respondents support coalition parties, while 52.7 percent back opposition parties.

The aggregated results reflect a survey period from August 19 to September 14, with 4,002 eligible Estonian citizens interviewed.

If parliamentary elections were held today, according to a Norstat survey, Isamaa would win 35 seats in the Riigikogu, the Reform Party would secure 23 seats, SDE 16 seats, the Center Party 14 seats and EKRE 13 seats.

--

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

