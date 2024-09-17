Study: Eesti 200's rating rises after leadership change

Eesti 200's sliding ratings rebounded in August after the election of a new chairman, pollster Turu-uuringud's latest survey shows.

Last month, the junior coalition party's rating fell to 3 percent but it has now risen to 6 percent.

On August 31, Eesti 200 elected Minister of Education Kristina Kallas as the new party leader, replacing foreign minister Margus Tsahkna.

Support for other parties has not changed over the last month.

The opposition party Isamaa is the most popular with 23 percent, but its downward trend continues, sliding from 25 percent in August and a high of 27 percent In April.

Reform polled 18 percent (17 percent in August), SDE 16 percent (17 percent in August), Center 13 percent (12 percent in August), and EKRE 12 percent, compared to 11 percent last month.

Of the non-parliamentary political parties, only Parempoolsed (6 percent) rose about the Riigikogu's 5 percent threshold. ERK received 3 percent, the Greens and Koos were both on 1 percent.

