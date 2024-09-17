Study: Eesti 200's rating rises after leadership change

News
Saturday's Eesti 200 congress which saw Kristina Kallas elected new leader.
Saturday's Eesti 200 congress which saw Kristina Kallas elected new leader. Source: Ken Mürk / ERR
News

Eesti 200's sliding ratings rebounded in August after the election of a new chairman, pollster Turu-uuringud's latest survey shows.

Last month, the junior coalition party's rating fell to 3 percent but it has now risen to 6 percent.

On August 31, Eesti 200 elected Minister of Education Kristina Kallas as the new party leader, replacing foreign minister Margus Tsahkna.

Support for other parties has not changed over the last month.

The opposition party Isamaa is the most popular with 23 percent, but its downward trend continues, sliding from 25 percent in August and a high of 27 percent In April.

Reform polled 18 percent (17 percent in August), SDE 16 percent (17 percent in August), Center 13 percent (12 percent in August), and EKRE 12 percent, compared to 11 percent last month.

Of the non-parliamentary political parties, only Parempoolsed (6 percent) rose about the Riigikogu's 5 percent threshold. ERK received 3 percent, the Greens and Koos were both on 1 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:49

EDF Joint Headquarters chief: Ability to destroy the enemy in its territory key

15:42

Serbia's foreign minister in Tallinn: We are on the road to EU membership

15:05

Wandering Lights festival illuminates Kadriorg Park this week

14:40

Experts: Average electricity price to stay above €100 in winter

14:10

Estonia's first test-tube foal born at stables near Tartu

13:57

Martin Rump 10th in Barcelona 24H race

13:44

Study: Eesti 200's rating rises after leadership change

13:00

Estonian university strips prof's emeritus status over Russian conference

13:00

Government reaches agreement on tax changes Updated

12:36

Former ministry official Kusti Salm new CEO of Frankenburg Technologies

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.09

Difference in Estonia's lowest, highest income deciles is fivefold

15.09

EDF gets chance to test K9 self-propelled howitzers' accuracy

08:38

Entrepreneurs in a letter to the PM: Estonia should borrow for defense Updated

07:46

Gallery: Upcoming thriller 'The Agency' scenes filmed in central Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13:00

Government reaches agreement on tax changes Updated

16.09

Estonia to stop making 1 and 2-cent coins next year

16.09

Estonia to hire first sworn Arabic translators

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo