Norstat poll: Support for the Reform Party hits year's high

News
A Reform Party meeting.
A Reform Party meeting. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

While support for the most popular party, Isamaa, has been falling for seven consecutive weeks, the ruling Reform Party, in second place, has seen its rating grow for five straight weeks and reach the highest it has been this year, the results of Norstat and Institute for Societal Studies' weekly poll reveal.

Based on recent results, Isamaa is backed by 27.6 percent of potential voters, the Reform Party by 19.4 percent and the Social Democrats (SDE) 17.2 percent.

The top three are followed by the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) on 12.4 percent and the Center Party on 11.7 percent. Eesti 200 is the least popular parliamentary party with a rating of just 3.3 percent.

Isamaa have lost 3.4 points over seven weeks, while this downward trend seems to be coming to an end. Reform have found 3.1 points since last Wednesday. Support for the prime minister's party was last this high in October of last year. The rating of the Social Democrats has remained stable in recent weeks.

Coalition parties have 39.9 percent and the opposition 51.7 percent of the potential vote.

The non-parliamentary Estonian Greens are backed by 0.9 percent of respondents, while 3.1 percent support other parties. The Norstat poll did not include Estonia's newest political party, the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK).

Once a month, the pollster also asks people how they feel about the government and prime minister's performance. Based on the recent results, 32 percent of respondents believe the government is doing a good or rather good job, while 61 percent of people feel it is doing a poor or very poor job. Regarding the performance of Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), 22 percent approve and 32 percent disapprove, while 47 percent are undecided.

When presenting the results, NGO Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat Eesti AS look at the last four weeks' aggregate results for a sample of at least 4,000 people, with the "cannot say" vote excluded when calculating parties' relative ratings.

Norstat conducted the surveys during the periods of August 5-11, August 12-19, August 19-25 and August 26-September 1.

To ensure the sample was as representative as possible, a combined method was used – telephone and online surveys – with the majority of responses coming from the telephone interviews. The sample data was weighted according to the proportional distribution of eligible voters based on key sociodemographic indicators to ensure the results were representative.

The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group's proportion. In this survey, the largest group was supporters of the Isamaa party, where the margin of error is +/-1.71 percent. For other parties, the margin of error is smaller, such as +/-0.68 percent for the Eesti 200 party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:16

Experts: Traffic in Tallinn comparable to Western Europe in the 1970s

16:09

Ex-president: Would be better if EOK support based on less mechanical criteria

16:05

Eesti 200 does not support finance minister's salary tax proposal

16:04

Team of researchers to teach Estonian language, culture to language models

15:39

Tartu University Hospital opposes ministry funding cuts

15:29

Persisting heat in Estonia could set new temperature records this week

15:01

Viljandi residential development unearths previously unknown graveyard

15:00

Constitutional institutions budgets frozen at 2023 level

14:45

Estonia's UEFA Nations League games with Slovakia and Sweden live on ERR

14:30

Satirical song performance at Lihula soccer match costs coach his job

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.09

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

03.09

Tallinn public transport network set for further updates this fall

03.09

Estonia to lower parental benefit ceiling and cap sickness benefits Updated

02.09

Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

03.09

Minister: Hungary batting for the other side on Ukraine

02.09

Electricity prices in Estonia to rise to €500 per MWh on Tuesday evening

03.09

Unaudited Nordica report puts loss at nearly €20 million

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo