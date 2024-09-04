Norstat poll: Support for the Reform Party hits year's high

While support for the most popular party, Isamaa, has been falling for seven consecutive weeks, the ruling Reform Party, in second place, has seen its rating grow for five straight weeks and reach the highest it has been this year, the results of Norstat and Institute for Societal Studies' weekly poll reveal.

Based on recent results, Isamaa is backed by 27.6 percent of potential voters, the Reform Party by 19.4 percent and the Social Democrats (SDE) 17.2 percent.

The top three are followed by the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) on 12.4 percent and the Center Party on 11.7 percent. Eesti 200 is the least popular parliamentary party with a rating of just 3.3 percent.

Isamaa have lost 3.4 points over seven weeks, while this downward trend seems to be coming to an end. Reform have found 3.1 points since last Wednesday. Support for the prime minister's party was last this high in October of last year. The rating of the Social Democrats has remained stable in recent weeks.

Coalition parties have 39.9 percent and the opposition 51.7 percent of the potential vote.

The non-parliamentary Estonian Greens are backed by 0.9 percent of respondents, while 3.1 percent support other parties. The Norstat poll did not include Estonia's newest political party, the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK).

Once a month, the pollster also asks people how they feel about the government and prime minister's performance. Based on the recent results, 32 percent of respondents believe the government is doing a good or rather good job, while 61 percent of people feel it is doing a poor or very poor job. Regarding the performance of Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), 22 percent approve and 32 percent disapprove, while 47 percent are undecided.

When presenting the results, NGO Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat Eesti AS look at the last four weeks' aggregate results for a sample of at least 4,000 people, with the "cannot say" vote excluded when calculating parties' relative ratings.

Norstat conducted the surveys during the periods of August 5-11, August 12-19, August 19-25 and August 26-September 1.

To ensure the sample was as representative as possible, a combined method was used – telephone and online surveys – with the majority of responses coming from the telephone interviews. The sample data was weighted according to the proportional distribution of eligible voters based on key sociodemographic indicators to ensure the results were representative.

The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group's proportion. In this survey, the largest group was supporters of the Isamaa party, where the margin of error is +/-1.71 percent. For other parties, the margin of error is smaller, such as +/-0.68 percent for the Eesti 200 party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!