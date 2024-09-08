Gallery: Reform Party elects Kristen Michal its new chair

{{1725794520000 | amCalendar}}
The Reform Party confirmed Kristen Michal as the new party leader at the general assembly held on Sunday, with over 80 percent of voters supporting him.

Kristen Michal received 664 votes in the election for party chair, with a total of 818 party members participating.

In his remarks, Michal expressed his desire to maintain a team spirit within the party, grounded in shared values.

"We are unique in Estonian politics. Our work culture keeps us united but doesn't shy away from asking difficult questions. Respect comes from mastering the issues and doing the work, not from simply nodding along. Our mission remains relevant: a self-reliant people, the growth of prosperity and a strong middle class, security for economic and family growth, a Western direction and culture, and most importantly, hope – we always strive for a better future, even in difficult times," Michal said.

The Reform Party had been led by former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas since 2018. She was nominated in June this year as a candidate for the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

