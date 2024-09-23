PM poll: Reinsalu most popular, Michal's rating lower than Kaja Kallas'

Urmas Reinsalu, chair of the opposition Isamaa party, remains the most popular choice for prime minister in September, according to the regular Turu-uuringute AS poll. Incumbent Kristen Michal (Reform) has a rating of 14 percent, which falls short of former PM Kaja Kallas' support in June.

Delfi reports that 25 percent of voting-age citizens would like to see Reinsalu head up the government, followed by Kristen Michal on 14 percent and Center Party head Mihhail Kõlvart on 13 percent.

This only marks a slight change from August, with Reinsalu having found two and Michal lost one point.

Before resigning, Michal's predecessor Kaja Kallas had a rating of 17 percent in June.

Conservative People's Party (EKRE) chair Martin Helme has 10 percent of the potential vote in September, ahead of the Social Democratic Party's Lauri Läänemets (8 percent). However, Läänemets is the most popular choice for PM in the 18-24 demographic, with 22 percent of respondents backing him.

While Margus Tsahkna's rating comes in at 5 percent in September, this result is no longer applicable since Eesti 200 elected Kristina Kallas its new leader on August 31.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!