Ratings: Support for Eesti 200 and Center falls

Support for opposition party Isamaa rose over the last month data from polling company Turu-uuringute AS shows. Center and Eesti 200's declined.

Isamaa's support grew by 4 percentage points, from 23 percent in September to 27 percent in October.

The party has been the most popular since November 2023 in Turu-uuringute AS' surveys.

While the junior coalition party Eesti 200 increased its popularity after Minister of Education Kristina Kallas was elected chairman in August, rising to 6 percent, the party's level of support has now dipped to 4 percent.

Center dropped from 13 percent to 9 percent over the same time period.

Other parties have not seen a big change. Reform is the third most popular party with 18 percent, SDE follows on 16 percent, and EKRE on 11 percent.

The Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK), formed of former EKRE politicians, was on 2 percent.

Of the non-parliamentary parties, Parempoolsed exceeds the Riigikogu's 5 percent threshold on 6 percent.

Koos has 3 percent, the Greens 1 percent, and other political parties total 1 percent.

Two percent of respondents would vote for an independent candidate.

Support for coalition parties – Reform, SDE, and Eesti 200 – totaled 38 percent and non-coalition parties 47 percent. The results for September's poll were 40 percent and 48 percent respectively.

Turu-uuringute AS spoke to 886 Estonian citizens over the age of 18 between October 1-10. 50 percent were collected by telephone and 50 percent online.

