Ratings: Support for Reform drops

Kristen Michal.
Kristen Michal. Source: Jürgen Randma
The biggest coalition party, Reform, saw its support fall over the last week, a new poll by Norstat survey and commissioned by the Institute of Societal Studies shows. Other parties' ratings were stable.

Based on the latest results, Isamaa is the most popular with 29.2 percent with a more than 10 percentage point lead on Reform (18.4 percent), and SDE (13.9 percent).

Support for Reform fell by 1.2 percentage points over the week.

Center (13.4 percent), EKRE (12.5 percent), Parempoolsed (5 percent) and Eesti 200 (4 percent) followed the top three.

The coalition – Reform, SDE, and Eesti 200 – is supported by 36.3 percent of respondents, but the opposition parties have a total of 55.1 percent.

Participants were also asked for their opinions on the government and the prime minister.

Twenty-six percent of respondents think the coalition is doing very well or rather well, while 67 percent said badly or very badly.

Forty-five percent disapprove of how Kristen Michal is handling the job as prime minister, 23 percent approve, and 32 percent did not know.

Assessment of the government's work. Yellow line shows support for the prime minister, and the red line for the government. Source: Norstat/Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut

The results aggregate four weekly polls taken between September 30 and October 28 and 4,001 citizens participated. The margin of error is between +/-1.71 percent and +/-0.74 percent depending on party size.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

