X!

Survey: Majority of Estonians want MPEÕK to cut ties with Moscow

News
Aleksander Nevsky Cathedral in Tallinn.
Aleksander Nevsky Cathedral in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The majority of Estonians polled in a Kantar Emor survey believe that the current Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) should sever all ties with the Orthodox Church in Russia, which has supported Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine. At the same time, 41 percent of people surveyed who were of non-Estonian ethnicity responded that they do not agree with cutting ties.

At the request of ERR, pollsters Kantar Emor asked the question: "should the current Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate sever all ties with the Russian Orthodox Church/Moscow Patriarchate, which has supported Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine?"

A total of 59 percent of respondents to the survey said they supported the idea of cutting ties (41.6 percent responded "yes definitely" and 16.9 percent said "rather yes").

Meanwhile, 19 percent were opposed to cutting off ties (12.8 per cent responded "definitely not" and 6.6 percent "rather not").

The remaining 22 percent were unable to say.

Differences by nationality of respondent

Ethnic Estonian respondents are even more likely than average to want to sever ties with the Moscow Patriarchate – 75 percent answered "yes definitely" or "rather yes".

Eight percent of ethnic Estonian respondents were against cutting ties and the rest (17 per cent) could not state their position.

Among respondents of other nationalities, 25 percent were in favor of cutting ties with the Moscow Patriarchate and 41 percent were against. The remaining 34 percent said they could not state their position.

Kantar Emor conducted the poll on behalf of ERR between October 10 and 16. The survey and was answered by 1,690 Estonians aged 16+.

A month earlier, in September, another poll conducted by Turu-uuringute AS surveyed 1,258 people on behalf of the Government Office, asking essentially the same question, though worded slightly differently.

Respondents were presented with the argument that "the disassociation of the Estonian Orthodox Church from the Moscow Patriarchate is justified because of the latter's support for Russia's military action in Ukraine".

Sixty percent of those polled agreed with that statement (45 percent answered "strongly agree" and 15 percent "rather agree".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:06

Gallery: Chimney demolition on Tartu's Turu tänav on Saturday Updated

11:00

Plans in motion to bring 25 tonnes of phosphorite to surface at Aru-Lõuna quarry

10:24

Transport minister: There has been lots of interest in Operail

09:42

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk into final of men's butterfly in Shanghai

09:15

Estonia's Ott Tänak third at Central European Rally on Friday evening

08:44

Expert: EKRE need to attract Isamaa voters to return to previous support levels

08:07

ERR in Ukraine: Situation in Kharkiv remains tense

07:28

Survey: Majority of Estonians want MPEÕK to cut ties with Moscow

18.10

NATO considers financial aid for Ukraine instead of military assistance

18.10

Estonian skater Aleksandr Selevko finishes third in Nice short program

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.10

Tallinn's first four new trams named after historical businessmen

18.10

EDF colonel: Russian army asking for more time to re-take Kursk Oblast

17.10

City's transport department finds Tallinn needs Järve tram line

18.10

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to visit Estonia

17.10

Estonia's annual inflation rate in September still double eurozone as a whole

18.10

Tartu University researchers make imaging technology breakthrough

18.10

Hunters believe Estonia needs greater moose population

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo