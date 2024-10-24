MPEÕK believes minister's draft proposal could violate religious freedom

According to Bishop Daniel of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK), a recent draft bill proposed by the Ministry of the Interior may violate the principle of religious freedom. On Wednesday, Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said that as the MPEÕK is dragging its heels on ending relations with Moscow, such situations ought to be regulated by law.

On Wednesday, speaking before the Riigikogu, Läänemets said the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) has not made enough progress in ending its relationship with the Kremlin.

He then called for the law to be changed to stop the operations of organizations that pose "a threat to public or constitutional order in Estonia, supports military aggression or calls for war or calls for terrorism or violent behavior in any way."

Bishop Daniel of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate MPEÕK), expressed surprise at Läänemets' proposal.

"Our church is directly affected by this law. Will a law really be passed against the church? Against a specific church? But if such a principle can be written into the law, then I think it violates the principle of freedom of religion and we will try to resolve these issues from now on," Bishop Daniel said.

According to Läänemets, the government does not want the MPEÕK to be led from Moscow and therefore it must end all relations with the Moscow Patriarchate. The MPEÕK has made certain amendments to its statutes to distance itself from Moscow, though the Ministry of the Interior deems them insufficient.

Bishop Daniel said that the MPEÕK is not led from the Kremlin. Rather, its most important decisions are taken by the plenary council and only then approved by Patriarch Kirill.

"If the Patriarch or the Synod puts its hands on certain decisions of this church's council, that does not mean that this church is being led," he said.

According to Bishop Daniel, the MPEÕK has no confidence in the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church (EAÕK) and has rejected its proposal of being granted autonomous vicariate status.

"This is naturally worrying. Personally, I would still like to see that it could be possible to have a dialogue, not only at the level of statements, but whereby the affected parties can get together. Most likely also, of course, the current steps from the government to propose an amendment to the law could change or accelerate this situation," said Archbishop of Tallinn and President of the Estonian Council of Churches Urmas Viilma (Eesti Kirikute Nõukogu).

Viilma added that the Estonian Council of Churches could also act as a mediator if necessary.

In May, the Riigikogu adopted a declaration declaring that the Moscow Patriarchate is an institution in support of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

