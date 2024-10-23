X!

Minister: A church in Estonia must not be connected with an organization that supports war

News
Government press conference on September 17, 2024.
Government press conference on September 17, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) believes a church operating in Estonia connected to an organization that supports military aggression should not be allowed to operate in Estonia. He called for a change to the law on Wednesday.

Läänemets made a political statement in front of the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

He said the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) has not made enough progress in ending its relationship with the Kremlin.

He then called for the law to be changed to stop the operations of organizations that pose "a threat to public or constitutional order in Estonia, supports military aggression or calls for war or calls for terrorism or violent behavior in any way."

"In summary, the purpose of the draft amendment to the Churches and Congregations Act is to prevent the activities of any religious organization that contradicts universally recognized principles of international law, or the establishment of such organizations in the future, within the Republic of Estonia," he told members of the Riigikogu.

Läänemets added that it must also be unequivocally ruled out that a member of the board and clergy of a church, congregation, nunnery and other religious association would be a person who has either proven or justified grounds to suspect activities against the Estonian state.

"A religious organization operating in Estonia cannot be led remotely by a person whose actions may pose a threat to public order or security. For example, this includes individuals who are not permitted to enter or reside in the country," the minister said.

"With the legal amendment, Estonia clearly states that freedom of religion must align with the constitutional order, and religious leaders must operate within the Estonian legal framework. Those who do not meet or refuse to comply with these criteria will have no place in Estonia's religious life," the SDE chairman told MPs.

While this currently applies to MPEÕK and its leader, it would cover all local religious organizations in the future.

"Throughout this process, I want to emphasize that, in drafting this bill, we have ensured that all religious associations and organizations currently operating in Estonia — whether a church, congregation, or monastery — will have the opportunity, if necessary, to bring their activities into compliance with the law and continue their operations in the future. The state's goal is to ensure religious peace for the Orthodox community here and to allow them to continue practicing their religious rites. Our intention is certainly not to shut down the activities of any congregation or monastery," said Läänemets.

The minister said the government's desire is to end the influence of the Moscow Patriarchate in Estonia and also in the future to exclude situations in which religious organizations that pose a security threat due to their leaders or state or non-state forces that control them could gain a foothold in Estonia.

"The legal amendment does not dictate the future canonical relationship or teachings of the Estonian Orthodox Church under the Moscow Patriarchate. These decisions are for the church to make independently. With the law, we are simply establishing clear rules and expectations that any religious association operating in Estonia must meet. These rules apply equally to everyone, and within this framework, the church will be able to make its own decisions moving forward," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Tallinn Ring Road attracting companies to surrounding municipalities

19:52

Estonian banks say lower interest rates will reduce future profits

19:40

Gallery: New Kelly Sildaru movie gets Estonian premiere in Tallinn

19:21

Estonian women's national team looking to defend Baltic Cup in Riga

18:53

Gallery: PM pays tribute to Estonia's Olympians and Paralympians

18:15

Kai Kaarelson: A glance into Georgia's politics ahead of the parliamentary elections

18:15

Minister: A church in Estonia must not be connected with an organization that supports war

17:41

Hairdressers, librarians to be trained as mental health gatekeepers

17:19

SDE, Eesti 200 favor banning school principals from serving on local councils

16:55

Estonian branch is Swedbank's most profitable

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:18

Attempted abduction of Australian casinos businessman foiled in Tallinn

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.10

Tallinn publishes snow clearing map for coming winter

16:43

NATO secretary general: Estonia is an example to other Allies Updated

21.10

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

22.10

PPA finds Lihula monument could lead people to jump to wrong conclusions

22.10

Compulsory religious education has its supporters and opponents in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo