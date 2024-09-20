State tells MPEÕK Moscow Patriarchate's influence must be eliminated

Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, seat of the MPEÕK in Tallinn.
Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, seat of the MPEÕK in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate's (MPEÕK) updated statute does not meet the state's expectations when separating from Moscow, Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior Tarmo Miilits said.

In the letter sent to MPEÕK's Bishop Daniel, Miilits explained the ministry is still analyzing the statute but it is already clear the state's expectations have not been met.

"The initial general assessment is that the submitted text does not fully align with the state's clear expectation, expressed in previous meetings, that the current Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate should sever all ties with the Russian Orthodox Church [Moscow Patriarchate]. In your letter, you mention that you have been working to reduce the Russian Orthodox Church's administrative influence in the statute text. However, the state's expectation, based on the Riigikogu's declaration recognizing the Moscow Patriarchate as an institution supporting Russia's military aggression, is that this influence should be completely eliminated," Miliits said.

The secretary general also said the ministry is concerned that MPEÕK continues to try to rely on the tomos – the foundational document for its operations – issued by Patriarch Alexius II in 1993.

Tarmo Miilits. Source: Ministry of the Interior

"This document is inherently contradictory, as it on one hand outlines the church's administrative independence, but on the other hand stipulates that decisions and the confirmation of the church leader must be made by the Patriarch. It also imposes the obligation to operate in accordance with the decrees of the Holy Synod of the Moscow Patriarchate and the directives of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia," Miilits said.

The official also confirmed the ministry will continue to analyze the statute submitted by MPEÕK and will respond to the church soon.

"We also acknowledge the confirmation expressed in your letter that you will continue maintaining contact with the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church, and we hope to hear soon about developments in this area," he said.

MPEÕK's council adopted its new statutes on August 20 which removed references to the Moscow Patriarchate, and stated a desire to adopt the Estonian Orthodox Church as its new name. Bishop Daniel said that it is in the 1993 tomos of Patriarch Alexius.

Bishop Daniel of MPEÕK. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

At the end of July, the Ministry of the Interior and MPEÕK agreed on further steps to reduce and eliminate the influence of the Moscow Patriarchate.

MPEÕK then presented its vision of the process of separation from the Moscow Patriarchate in two stages.

First, it planned to change the current statute, and in the second stage, to start consultations with the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church to find a way to unite all Estonian Orthodox under a single church. Bishop Daniel said the first steps could be made in the autumn.

At the same time, Bishop Daniel told ERR in August MPEÕK will maintain some connections with the Moscow Patriarchate.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

