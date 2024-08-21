MPEÕK removes references to Moscow Patriarchate from its statutes

The Council of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) has removed from its statutes all and any references to the Moscow Patriarchate.

The MPEÕK had organizationally been subject to the Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow, a state organ which promotes and supports the Kremlin's policies and provides them with a veneer of spirituality.

While the state of affairs with the MPEÕK had long been controversial, Russia's invasion of Ukraine starting February 2022 intensified scrutiny here.

At a meeting on Tuesday (pictured), the MPEÕK adopted a new statute, which notably removed references to the Moscow Patriarchate.

The MPEÕK board meeting's main aim was reportedly in any case to approve measures to achieve greater administrative independence from the Moscow Patriarchate, taking into account previous agreements reached during negotiations with the state, the church has said.

The board approved a new version of the MPEÕK statutes, affirming the organization's administrative, economic and educational independence, as well as its autonomy in civil matters.

The name on the door of the church is also being changed – it will now be known as the Eesti Õigeusu Kirik (Estonian Orthodox Chuch), with reference to a 1993 Tomos, roughly speaking the Eastern Orthodox equivalent of a papal bull, issued by the Patriarch of the time.

Metropolitan Eugene, MPEÕK leader, was required to leave Estonia early on this year after his residence permit was not renewed. He took part in the board meeting remotely via video link.

In late July, representatives of the Ministry of the Interior and the MPEÕK agreed on further steps to reduce and eventually eliminate the influence of the Moscow Patriarchate over the church in Estonia.

At that time, the MPEÕK presented its vision of the disengagement process, to take place in two phases.

The first phase concerned the amendment to the statutes, while the second will involve consultations with the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church (EAÕK) to explore possibilities for uniting all Orthodox Christians in Estonia under a single church.

MPEÕK Bishop Daniel, de facto deputizing in country for the metropolitan, noted that the first step in these consultations could take place as early as this fall.

The EAÕK is a separate church which is organizationally a part of the Constantinople Patriarchate.

