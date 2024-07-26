Survey: 60 percent in Estonia in favor of MPEÕK split from Moscow patriarchate

Sixty percent of the population of Estonia support the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) separating from the Moscow Patriarchate, as called for by the interior ministry, according to a recent government office survey.

However, the poll found, support among the Russian-speaking population is significantly lower, with less than a third in favor of the split.

The survey was commissioned by the Government Office and quizzed respondents on whether they agreed with the statement that the separation of the MPEÕK from the Moscow Patriarchate is justified, due to the latter's support for Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Overall, 44 percent of all respondents said they fully supported the separation, and 16 percent said they somewhat supported it, making a total of 60 percent.

On the other hand, 17 percent were completely opposed, and 6 percent somewhat opposed.

Among native Estonian-speaking respondents, 57 percent said they agreed completely, while a further 20 percent said they somewhat agreed, making for a total of 77 percent in favor.

Just 8 percent disagreed with the statement, while 15 percent expressed no opinion.

Among Russian-speaking respondents meanwhile, 20 percent said fully agreed with the separation, and 9 percent said they somewhat agreed.

However, 40 percent said they were completely opposed, plus 12 percent stated they somewhat opposed the statement.

By demographic, the results also varied: The survey found the highest support for the MPEÕK's change in allegiance among those over the age of 75, as well as among those with higher education, plus also among residents of northern, southern, and central Estonia.

The strongest opposition to the split was to be found in northeastern Estonia, Turu-uuringute found.

Turu-uuringute AS polled 1,502 respondents aged 15 and older, from June 12 to 18, for the above survey.

The minister also wants the church to recognize Moscow Patriarch Kirill's actions and statements as heretical, particularly in relation to his deeming the Russian invasion of Ukraine a "holy war."

The Russian invasion of Ukraine starting February 2022 put renewed focus on the presence of Moscow Patriarchate churches in Estonia, and in May the Riigikogu deemed the Russian Orthodox Church an institution that supports that war, based on the statements of its Patriarch, Kirill.

