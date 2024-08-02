Estonia's two main orthodox churches may start talks in the fall

The Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) is prepared to meet with the other major Orthodox Church operating in Estonia to discuss cooperation, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Thursday.

The MPEÕK's de facto leader Bishop Daniel said that the connections would be removed from the churches' statutes, though the 1993 Tomos of the Moscow Patriarch, roughly the orthodox equivalent of a Papal bull, would continue to be taken on board.

He said: "We do not agree with the way it is put, that we are under direct subordination [to Moscow]."

"It has been stated many times that this is not direct subordination, but connections naturally exist. Within our current statutes, there are connections with the functioning statutes of the Russian Orthodox Church, which are in a mutual relationship," Bishop Daniel went on.

There are two major Eastern Orthodox churches operating in Estonia: In addition to the MPEÕK, there is the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church (EAÕK), which is a part of the Constantinople Patriarchate and has close ties to the Finnish Orthodox Church.

So far, these two churches have not reached any common ground in terms of closer ties, but Bishop Daniel mentioned that the first step could be taken as early as this fall.

"They are Orthodox within another structure, but Orthodoxy is what we have in common," he added.

Head of the EAÕK Metropolitan Stephanos told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that his organization is open to finding the best solution amenable to all parties

Interior ministry spokesperson Raivo Küüt meanwhile told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the key consideration is that the MPEÕK cease to be dependent on the Russian Orthodox Church.

He noted that progress on this is being made step by step, with the MPEÕK now ready to amend its statutes.

"Now we want to see these things in writing, meaning documented," Küüt said, adding that the MPEÕK has to discuss the proposals internally with its own governing bodies.

"Additionally, the MPEÕK must accept them," he added.

From the state's perspective, it would be positive if there were one unified Orthodox Church operating in Estonia, and the MPEÕK's future remains important.

"We hope that these two Orthodox factions will take the initiative, discuss the matter, and find the best solution," Küüt noted.

While principles of worship and theology are similar between the two churches, there are a variety of differences when it comes for instance to the practice of public worship, liturgical language and iconography and other decorative styles – as well as the organizational difference.

