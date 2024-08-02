Estonia's two main orthodox churches may start talks in the fall

News
Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, seat of the MPEÕK in Tallinn.
Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, seat of the MPEÕK in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) is prepared to meet with the other major Orthodox Church operating in Estonia to discuss cooperation, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Thursday.

The MPEÕK's de facto leader Bishop Daniel said that the connections would be removed from the churches' statutes, though the 1993 Tomos of the Moscow Patriarch, roughly the orthodox equivalent of a Papal bull, would continue to be taken on board.

He said: "We do not agree with the way it is put, that we are under direct subordination [to Moscow]."

"It has been stated many times that this is not direct subordination, but connections naturally exist. Within our current statutes, there are connections with the functioning statutes of the Russian Orthodox Church, which are in a mutual relationship," Bishop Daniel went on.

There are two major Eastern Orthodox churches operating in Estonia: In addition to the MPEÕK, there is the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church (EAÕK), which is a part of the Constantinople Patriarchate and has close ties to the Finnish Orthodox Church.

So far, these two churches have not reached any common ground in terms of closer ties, but Bishop Daniel mentioned that the first step could be taken as early as this fall.

"They are Orthodox within another structure, but Orthodoxy is what we have in common," he added.

Head of the EAÕK Metropolitan Stephanos told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that his organization is open to finding the best solution amenable to all parties

Interior ministry spokesperson Raivo Küüt meanwhile told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the key consideration is that the MPEÕK cease to be dependent on the Russian Orthodox Church.

He noted that progress on this is being made step by step, with the MPEÕK now ready to amend its statutes.

"Now we want to see these things in writing, meaning documented," Küüt said, adding that the MPEÕK has to discuss the proposals internally with its own governing bodies.

"Additionally, the MPEÕK must accept them," he added.

From the state's perspective, it would be positive if there were one unified Orthodox Church operating in Estonia, and the MPEÕK's future remains important.

"We hope that these two Orthodox factions will take the initiative, discuss the matter, and find the best solution," Küüt noted.

While principles of worship and theology are similar between the two churches, there are a variety of differences when it comes for instance to the practice of public worship, liturgical language and iconography and other decorative styles – as well as the organizational difference.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Anne Raiste.

Related

news in simple estonian

tartu 2024

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:56

Knighthood House renovation in the final stretch

16:51

Estonia's two main orthodox churches may start talks in the fall

16:09

ERR in Latvia: Many politicians see Estonia's tax hikes as a boon

15:34

Ministry of Defense: Russian gains in Donetsk Oblast likely

15:32

Expert: Putin prioritizes bringing back agents doing Kremlin's bidding abroad

15:25

Järveoja to remain in hospital overnight, Tänak out of the rally in Finland

14:59

Three Tallinn Zoo tigers getting used to their new habitat

14:58

Tallinn deputy mayor: City Center planning need not include so many parking spaces

14:31

Birgitta Festival gets underway with performance of Monteverdi's L'Orfeo

14:05

Ingvar Pärnamäe: Domestic defense industry good way to generate revenue

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11:16

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja crash in slippery conditions at Rally Finland

30.07

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

01.08

Just Transition Fund paying for axe throwing and sauna festivals in Estonia

01.08

Tallinn Airport temporarily reintroduces 100 ml hand luggage liquid rule

01.08

Estonia to extradite citizen charged with suppling electronics to Russia

01.08

Estonia strengthens customs control on eastern border to stop sanctions evasion

08:51

Ukrainian ambassador: Estonian residency ideally only for valid passport-holders

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo